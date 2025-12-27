Preview: Comoros vs Mali - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 27 Dec 2025 23:23 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 00:04

Comoros face Mali on Monday in a crucial Group A encounter at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with both teams still vying for a spot in the knockout stage.

A victory for the Coelacanths would keep their qualification hopes alive, depending on the outcome of the Morocco vs. Zambia match, while a win for Mali would guarantee their progression to the next round.

Match preview

Comoros head into the fixture still searching for their first goal of the tournament and knowing that their margin for error is extremely slim.

The Coelacanths began their campaign with a 2–0 defeat to hosts Morocco on December 21, conceding twice in the second half after a disciplined opening period, before following that result with a goalless draw against Zambia on December 26.

The 2025 edition marks only Comoros’ second appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, following their historic debut in 2021, when they reached the round of 16 and recorded a memorable group-stage victory over Ghana.

Qualification for this tournament was achieved by topping their qualifying group, a notable accomplishment that reinforced their growing presence on the continental stage despite limited experience at this level.

Under head coach Stefano Cusin, Comoros have prioritised structure and compactness, particularly against higher-ranked opposition. That approach was evident in their draw with Zambia, where they limited clear chances, but the lack of goals has become a defining concern, and they have failed to score in their last four confirmed competitive matches, conceding eight across that period.

In addition to their AFCON results against Morocco and Zambia, Comoros were beaten twice by Mali in the 2025 CAF World Cup qualifiers, losing 3–0 in March and again by the same scoreline in September, and those defeats form the entirety of the confirmed competitive head-to-head record between the two nations.

Across their last six matches, Comoros have recorded one win, one draw and four defeats, scoring seven goals and conceding 14, and having also failed to score in their opening two matches at this year’s tournament, they face a pressing need to improve their attacking efficiency if they are to alter the narrative in their final group fixture.

Mali approach this Group A encounter unbeaten and firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stages after drawing both of their opening matches, having begun the tournament with a 1–1 draw against Zambia on December 22 in which Lassine Sinayoko scored from the penalty spot before Mali conceded an equaliser.

Four days later, they followed that performance with another 1–1 draw against hosts Morocco in Rabat, with Sinayoko once again converting from the spot to secure a valuable point against one of the tournament favourites.

The Eagles are among Africa’s most consistent AFCON participants and entered the 2025 tournament with strong continental pedigree, with their ability to manage high-pressure matches evident in their disciplined display against Morocco, which halted the hosts’ long winning run and reinforced Mali’s reputation for tactical resilience.

Tom Saintfiet's team recent competitive form also includes two emphatic 3–0 victories over Comoros in the 2025 World Cup qualifying campaign, keeping clean sheets in both matches and scoring six goals across the two fixtures, results that provide clear historical context ahead of this AFCON meeting and represent the only confirmed competitive clashes between the sides.

Defensively, Mali have been solid throughout the calendar year, conceding just four goals across their six most recent matches, two of which came in AFCON group play.

Offensively, although goals have been limited at the tournament itself, their earlier qualifiers demonstrated a greater cutting edge, particularly against Comoros.

In their last six matches, the West African nation have recorded two wins, three draws and one defeat, scoring eight goals in total, and that consistency has left them well positioned going into the final round of Group A fixtures, with progression still firmly within reach.

Comoros Africa Cup of Nations form:

LD

Comoros form (all competitions):

WLLLLD

Mali Africa Cup of Nations form:

DD

Mali form (all competitions):

LWWDDD

Team News

Comoros made four changes to the side that lost to hosts Morocco in their opening match, with Benjaloud Youssouf, Yaris Kari, Iyad Mohamed and Faiz Selemani making way for Said Bakari, Akim Abdallah, Yacine Bourhane and Myziane Maolida in their goalless draw against Zambia on Friday.

Cusin has his full squad available for Monday’s clash and is expected to stick with the changes that helped Comoros secure a point, as they look to cause an upset against Mali.

For Mali, head coach Saintfiet also made five changes, welcoming back captain Yves Bissouma from injury, while El Bilal Toure - who had a penalty saved against Zambia - along with Nene Dorgeles and Kamory Doumbia, dropped to the bench.

Sikou Niakate and Hamari Traore are continuing their recovery from injury in the Mali camp and are expected to be available only if the team progresses beyond the group stage.

Auxerre forward Sinayoko will hope to add to his tally of two goals in the tournament so far, having found the net in both of Mali’s opening matches against Zambia and Morocco.

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Pandor; Abdallah, Toibibou, Soilihi, Boura, Bakari; Bourhane, Z. Youssouf, M’Changama; Maolida, Said

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; W.Coulibaly, Diaby, O. Camara, Gassama; Dieng, Doumbia, L. Coulibaly, Sangare, Bissouma; Sinayoko

We say: Comoros 0-2 Mali

Both teams still have a chance to reach the playoffs, but each must secure a win, with Comoros clearly the underdogs as they struggle in poor form, having gone six matches without a victory and yet to score in this tournament.

Mali, on the other hand, are in decent form, appear solid and confident, and have demonstrated superiority over Comoros in previous head-to-heads, making them the favourites to secure a win in this match.

