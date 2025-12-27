Preview: Zambia vs. Morocco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Dec 2025 22:12

Yet to hit their best form at the Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco face Zambia at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Monday, aiming to end the group stage on a positive note.

After needing two second-half goals to defeat Comoros, the Atlas Lions then failed to pull up trees from open play in their 1-1 draw with Mali, leaving fans unconvinced before their final Group A contest against the Copper Bullets.

Match preview

While most eyes will be on Morocco in Monday’s final match of Group A, Zambia will quietly hope for a positive result that could seal their place in the last 16.

Entering the concluding match with two points from as many games, Moses Sichone’s team have done commendably to avoid defeat after two rounds.

Having levelled late on against Mali in the opening game, with Patson Daka notching an equaliser in second-half stoppage time, Chipolopolo were unable to score against Comoros in the second match, leaving the 2012 champions third in the table, albeit level on two points with Mali and one above Comoros.

With the Copper Bullets still able to end as group winners if they win, or be eliminated if they lose, and results in their group and elsewhere go against them, they would have taken this opportunity had it been presented before a ball was kicked.

Considering that they have not advanced beyond the group stage since winning the title for the first and only time at AFCON 2012, Monday presents the Copper Bullets with an opportunity to end their 11-match winless sequence at this level.

© Imago / Pascu Mendez

Morocco will offer no handouts, as they themselves are looking to win the approval of supporters after two games that have not hit the level of expectation demanded before the tournament started circa a week ago.

While they have benefitted from two penalties in their opening matches against Comoros and Mali, missing one and scoring the other, Walid Regragui’s team need more bite and creativity from open play to please their expectant supporters.

Videos emerged of some of the locals showing their displeasure after the 1-1 draw with usually defensively resolute Mali, leaving the Atlas Lions assured of advancement to the last 16, although their final standing remains undetermined.

The 1976 champions can no longer suffer a shock exit on home soil, with a top-two place or a spot as one of the four best third-placed sides guaranteed.

With the anxiety of an early exit gone, Morocco now have to deal with a different sort of pressure as they strive to show the best version of themselves for the first time in Rabat.

Zambia Africa Cup of Nations form:

Zambia form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

D

D

Morocco Africa Cup of Nations form:

Morocco form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Newscom World

With Zambia not having injuries or suspensions to deal with, Sichone has a healthy squad to select from as the Copper Bullets seek a first AFCON win in 13 years.

Despite scoring 57% of the Copper Bullets’ goals in qualifying, Kennedy Musonda has had to play second fiddle at the tournament proper.

Daka has been the team’s leading marksman at the Cup of Nations, with the forward’s late leveller against Mali the 2012 champions’ only goal so far.

After sitting out the opening two games, Achraf Hakimi may get minutes for Morocco, albeit off the bench, but Romain Saiss and Hamza Igamane are unlikely to have recovered from the muscle issues that have kept them out of the side.

Having started on the bench in the first two rounds, Youssef En-Nesyri could start ahead of Ayoub El Kaabi on Sunday, aiming to make a play for a regular starting berth.

Zambia possible starting lineup:

Mwanza; M Banda, B Sakala, Chanda, Musonda; Tembo, Simukonda; L Banda, Kangwa, F Sakala; Daka

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Mazraoui, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Salah-Eddine; El Aynaoui, Ben Seghir, Ounahi; Diaz, En-Nesyri, El Khannouss

We say: Zambia 0-2 Morocco

While they had challenges against Mali, Zambia do not have the defensive resoluteness of the West African side to be as difficult to break down.

With Hakimi potentially set to get a run-out, the extra quality across their side and the wide defender’s return should boost the Atlas Lions’ chances of ending the group unbeaten and finishing on seven points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.