Preview: Bahia vs. Athletico Paranaense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Mar 2026 21:03

Bahia host in-form Athletico Paranaense at Arena Fonte Nova on Wednesday in a top-six clash in the ninth round of the Brasileiro that could reshape the upper end of the table.

The sides are evenly matched historically, with four wins each and two draws in their last 10 meetings, although Athletico lead the overall league head-to-head, while Bahia are typically strong at home despite just seeing their unbeaten run ended by Remo.

Match preview

State champions earlier this year, Bahia head into this fixture with mixed emotions after a strong start and a heavy 4-1 defeat to Remo before the international break that ended their unbeaten run.

That loss not only halted their momentum but also gave Remo their first Brasileiro win of the season.

Even so, Esquadrao de Aco remain among the frontrunners, with 14 points, a game in hand and sixth place in the table.

Their campaign is solid with four wins, two draws and just one defeat, backed by the third-best defence in the league with only seven goals conceded and an attack that has scored nine.

The season, however, extends beyond the Brasileiro after an early exit to OHiggins of Chile in the Copa Libertadores qualifying rounds shifted their continental focus to the Copa Sudamericana.

This contrast defines their year so far, as they show progress domestically while still searching for stability in continental competition.

In this context, the Athletico clash at home becomes another test of maturity, with Bahia aiming to turn their setback into a reaction, regain confidence and reinforce their claim to a leading role over the season.

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

Recently promoted from Serie B, the Paranaense began the year under a cloud after being eliminated at home by Londrina in the state championship semi-final.

That defeat fuelled doubts about the squad and their prospects for the season.

In the Brasileiro, however, Odair Hellmann's team have delivered a very different response, securing 16 points from eight matches to sit second with five wins, one draw and two defeats.

Their attack has been a major strength with 14 goals scored, the second-best tally in the league, balanced by eight conceded.

Recent form reinforces this momentum, with three successive wins that include the Athletiba derby and notable results against Cruzeiro and Botafogo.

Growing cohesion and high confidence have turned Athletico into one of the most dangerous sides in the opening phase of the campaign.

With the Brasileiro as their clear priority, they are targeting a top-six finish and Copa Libertadores qualification, using this away fixture as another chance to confirm that they are back in the top flight to stay among the leading forces.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

D

W

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L

Bahia form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

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L

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

L

D

L

W

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

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W

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Rogerio Ceni faces a major selection challenge for Bahia, with several key absences forcing changes through the spine of the team.

Joao Paulo could replace the injured Ronaldo in goal, Roman Gomez should come in for Gilberto at right back and Erick is expected to cover for captain Everton Ribeiro in midfield.

In attack, Willian Jose remains a doubt and could be replaced by Everaldo, with these enforced changes set to test the depth of the Tricolor in a direct top-six clash.

El Paranaense arrive in a far more stable situation, with Odair Hellmann able to rely on a settled core that helps preserve the system behind their recent good results.

The only absentees are attacker Isaac, who remains in the treatment room, and centre-back Arthur Dias, suspended after his third yellow card against Botafogo.

In defence, Juan Felipe Aguirre and Carlos Teran are expected to form the central partnership, a change that should not significantly affect the structure of a side in strong form.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Paulo; Gomez, Xavier, Mingo, Juba; Erick, Alexandre, Lucas; Cristian Olivera, Everaldo, Pulga

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Benavidez, Aguirre, Teran, Esquivel; Gustavo, Jadson, Dudu; Mendoza, Viveros, Julimar

We say: Bahia 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

Bahia will look to respond to the end of their unbeaten run, but must contend with significant absences throughout the team.

Even so, their strong record at the Fonte Nova and the defensive consistency shown this campaign should keep them competitive at home against an Athletico side in good form with consecutive wins and an efficient attack.

Given the historical balance of this fixture and the top-six stakes, Bahia’s home strength should hold firm, leading to a closely fought draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.