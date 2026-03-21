Preview: Remo vs Bahia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 21 Mar 2026 15:01

Remo and Bahia, two sides at opposite ends of the Campeonato Brasileiro, will meet at the Mangueirão in Belém on Sunday evening. The hosts are desperately in need of a first league win, while the visitors arrive as the only unbeaten side in the division.

Bahia boast the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just three goals in seven matches, and sit third in the table with 14 points — only two behind leaders Palmeiras, but with a game in hand. Remo, meanwhile, are rooted to the foot of the table with three points from seven games, having lost all three matches under new head coach Léo Condé.

Match preview

Remo finished runners-up in the Campeonato Paraense after losing to Paysandu in the final earlier this month and they have endured a disappointing league campaign so far.

Remo are still searching for their first victory, with three draws and four defeats leaving them rock bottom, and the numbers make for grim reading.

Having conceded 14 goals, Remo have the second-worst defensive record in the league, and it is a similar story in attack as they have failed to score in their last four games across all competitions.

Juan Carlos Osório was sacked as manager in March after their poor start and his replacement Condé has struggled to arrest the slide since taking charge.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In Bahia, Remo are set to face a team they have never beaten in the league and one that is in excellent form, having claimed the Campeonato Baiano title earlier this month with a win over Vitória in the final.

However, Bahia were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores by Chilean side O'Higgins on penalties last month, with teenage prospect Dell and captain Everton Ribeiro missing their spot kicks.

In the league, Rogério Ceni's side have gone seven matches unbeaten and have a game in hand on the two teams above them, Palmeiras and São Paulo.

Bahia arrive at the Mangueirão as clear favourites given their recent form and will be looking to pick up an important win for their title aspirations.

Remo Brasileiro form:

D D D L L L

Remo form (all competitions):

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Bahia Brasileiro form:

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Bahia form (all competitions):

D W W D W W

Team News

© Imago

Remo will be without full-backs João Lucas and Sávio, midfielder Diego Hernández and forward Eduardo Melo, while Zé Welison and João Pedro Silva are both one booking away from suspension and will need to tread carefully.

With few alternatives at his disposal, Condé is expected to name largely the same team that was beaten by Flamengo last time out.

Ceni has just one enforced change to make, with midfielder Nicolas Acevedo suspended, while Gilberto is still sidelined through injury and Román Gomez will continue to deputise at right back.

Kanu and Everton Ribeiro are both working their way back to fitness and will not feature, while forward Ruan Pablo is also absent through injury.

Goalkeeper Ronaldo is the only Bahia player walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Marcelo Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Kayky Almeida, Duplexe Tchamba; Leonel Picco, Zé Ricardo, Patrick de Paula; Jajá Silva, Vitor Bueno, Alef Manga

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Ronaldo; Román Gomez, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Gabriel Xavier, Luciano Juba; Caio Alexandre, Erick, Jean Lucas; Cristian Olivera, Willian José, Erick Pulga

We say: Remo 1-2 Bahia

Remo have never beaten Bahia in the Brasileirão Série A and the recent form of both sides means it is unlikely that this Sunday's game will be any different.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.