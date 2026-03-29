Phil Foden injury: Man City receive positive update ahead of Liverpool clash after “hard challenge” on England duty

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Mar 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 16:03

Manchester City have received a positive update on the fitness of playmaker Phil Foden, who sustained an ankle injury on international duty with England.

Foden was handed his 48th cap for the Three Lions in Friday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Uruguay at Wembley Stadium, but he was forced off just before the hour mark following a late challenge from Ronald Araujo that left him clutching his left ankle.

The 25-year-old received on-field treatment before walking straight down the tunnel, and England head coach Thomas Tuchel was far from impressed with the officials on a night he also saw Arsenal’s Noni Madueke withdrawn due to injury.

"I didn't think it was a good performance at all," Tuchel told reporters. "There were debates a player got two yellows in a match but not sent off. A bad day at the office [for the ref].

"I was surprised the VAR was in place - I thought it wasn't working. The tackle on Foden not even checked. The tackle on Noni not checked. Then suddenly this one is checked."

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Foden is “fine” after “hard challenge” from Uruguay’s Araujo

Foden will miss England's friendly with Japan on Tuesday and the full extent of his injury is currently unknown, but Araujo has stated that the Man City man is “fine” following a post-match conversation between the pair.

"It was a hard challenge, but obviously I went for the ball without any ill intention,” Araujo told El Espectador Deportes when commenting on his tackle on Foden.

The Barcelona defender added: “After the match I spoke to Phil Foden, I sent him a message. He told me he was fine, that it's just part of the game.

“People make a big deal out of things, but it's clear I was going for the ball. Everyone who knows me knows I don't have bad intentions... If you freeze play, it looks like a very hard challenge, but my intention was to go for the ball. Plus, the referee, VAR was there, so I think he judged I was going for the ball.

“The important thing is I spoke with him [Foden], he's okay, and he told me it was no big deal, that it's soccer."

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Foden could be fit for Man City vs. Liverpool FA Cup clash

The fact that Foden’s injury is not as serious as some initially fears will come as a boost for Man City, as they soon shift their focus back to finishing the season strongly in the Premier League and FA Cup.

The 2026 EFL Cup winners are next in action on April 4 when they welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium for a quarter-final clash in the FA Cup, a game Foden may be ready to return for.

Having said that, Foden is not guaranteed to feature even if he is fit and available for selection, as he has fallen down the pecking order under manager Pep Guardiola in recent months, while he also failed to make the desired impact during his cameo for England on Friday.

Man City will conclude April with three Premier League fixtures against Chelsea, title rivals Arsenal and West Ham United, with the Citizens currently sitting second in the table and nine points behind the Gunners who have played a game more.

Elsewhere on the injury front, defender John Stones has withdrawn from the England squad and has reported back to Man City’s training base after sustaining a calf problem on international duty, making him a doubt for the clash against Liverpool.