Rangers transfer news: Rabbi Matondo exit details as 25-year-old makes permanent move to SK Brann

By Oliver Thomas | 31 Mar 2026 18:53 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 19:03

Rangers have announced that winger Rabbi Matondo has completed a permanent transfer to Norwegian outfit SK Brann.

Reports over the weekend emerged that Brann had made a move to sign the 25-year-old ahead of the 2026 Eliteserien season – which began on March 14 – resuming after the international break.

Matondo was due to see his contract at Ibrox expire at the end of the season in Scotland, but a deal has now been agreed with Brann after he was made aware that he would not be offered fresh terms by Rangers.

“Everyone at Rangers wishes Rabbi the best of luck in his future endeavours,” a statement from the Gers on their official website read.

It is understood that the Glaswegian giants will not receive a fee for Matondo, but the club could still profit through various bonus clauses included in the exit package.

Matondo, who allegedly came close to leaving Rangers in January, was limited to just 65 minutes of first-team action across three appearances under head coach Danny Rohl this season.

We can today confirm Rabbi Matondo has joined Norwegian side SK Brann on a permanent deal.



The 25-year-old Welsh international made 70 appearances for the club after joining in the summer of 2022, scoring eight times for the Light Blues.



Everyone at Rangers wishes Rabbi the… pic.twitter.com/kuPyzoxOx1 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 31, 2026

Matondo ends near four-year spell with Rangers by joining SK Brann

The Wales international spent the second half of last season with German club Hannover 96 and was unable to force his way into Rohl’s plans at Rangers after he replaced Russell Martin as boss in October.

Matondo leaves Rangers after making a total of 70 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering 11 assists.

He departs a Gers side challenging for the Scottish Premiership title, with just three points separating Rohl’s men in second place and leaders Hearts.

Having previously played in four different European countries, Matondo will now test himself in Norway for the first time and has joined a Brann outfit who have lost their opening two Eliteserien games of the new season.

Brann beat Rangers 3-0 in the League Phase of Europa League at the end of October in what was Rohl’s first game in charge of the Scottish club.

Matondo could be in a position to make his debut for the Pride of Bergen when they take on Hamarkameratene in their next Eliteserien fixture on April 6.