Rangers vs. Celtic injury, suspension news and return dates for Old Firm Scottish Cup tie: Tierney, Schmeichel, Moore, Barron latest

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Mar 2026 18:30 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 18:36

Just a week on from playing out a 2-2 draw in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers and Celtic return to Ibrox for the latest Old Firm derby in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

While Danny Rohl’s side have not been in action since letting a two-goal half-time lead slip against their bitter rivals, Martin O’Neill’s men claimed an important 2-1 top-flight victory at Aberdeen on Wednesday to boost their title hopes.

Both teams must now shift their attention to the Scottish Cup and will be aware that defeat in this fixture would see them face the stark reality of ending the campaign trophyless.

Ahead of this intriguing cup tie, Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news for Rangers and Celtic.

RANGERS INJURY NEWS

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)

Connor Barron has been sidelined since January with a knee injury. However, the midfielder could be in contention to return to the matchday squad this weekend after Rohl revealed at his pre-match press conference that he had a "full house" in training this week and "everyone is nearly back”.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore has been dealing with a small injury this week, but he has taken part in training and Rohl is hopeful that the 18-year-old will be fit to feature against Celtic.

CELTIC INJURY NEWS:

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)

Kieran Tierney opened the scoring in Celtic’s midweek win over Aberdeen before being withdrawn in the second half after sustaining a knock to his foot.

O’Neill has since confirmed that the left-back is a doubt, but his foot problem is "clearing up".

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)

Kasper Schmeichel has missed the last three games after battling with illness, but the experienced goalkeeper has returned to training this week and O’Neill has admitted that he has a ‘big decision’ to make over whether to start Schmeichel - if fit - or Viljami Sinisalo.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Dundee United)

Key midfielder Arne Engels has missed the last six games with a thigh strain and is not expected to return until after March’s international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Dundee United)

Callum Osmand underwent surgery on a hamstring injury in November and the striker has since suffered a minor setback. A return before the end of March is not impossible but is considered unlikely at this stage.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. St Mirren)

Alistair Johnston, who has been out since the end of October with a hamstring injury that required surgery, has also suffered a small setback in his recovery and O’Neill recently revealed that the right-back is still weeks away from making a comeback.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Cameron Carter-Vickers has not featured since October with a serious Achilles injury and the centre-back is facing a race against time to recover before the end of the campaign.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Jota is still recovering from a troublesome ACL injury that he suffered in April last year and the attacker is not expected to return before the end of the season.

RANGERS VS. CELTIC SUSPENSION LIST

Neither Rangers nor Celtic have any suspended players for this match.