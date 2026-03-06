Rangers vs. Celtic injury, suspension news and return dates for Old Firm Scottish Cup tie: Tierney, Schmeichel, Moore, Barron latest

Just a week on from playing out a 2-2 draw in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers and Celtic return to Ibrox for the latest Old Firm derby in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.
While Danny Rohl’s side have not been in action since letting a two-goal half-time lead slip against their bitter rivals, Martin O’Neill’s men claimed an important 2-1 top-flight victory at Aberdeen on Wednesday to boost their title hopes.
Both teams must now shift their attention to the Scottish Cup and will be aware that defeat in this fixture would see them face the stark reality of ending the campaign trophyless.
Ahead of this intriguing cup tie, Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news for Rangers and Celtic.
RANGERS INJURY NEWS
Connor Barron
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)
Connor Barron has been sidelined since January with a knee injury. However, the midfielder could be in contention to return to the matchday squad this weekend after Rohl revealed at his pre-match press conference that he had a "full house" in training this week and "everyone is nearly back”.
Mikey Moore
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)
On-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore has been dealing with a small injury this week, but he has taken part in training and Rohl is hopeful that the 18-year-old will be fit to feature against Celtic.
CELTIC INJURY NEWS:
Kieran Tierney
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Foot
Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)
Kieran Tierney opened the scoring in Celtic’s midweek win over Aberdeen before being withdrawn in the second half after sustaining a knock to his foot.
O’Neill has since confirmed that the left-back is a doubt, but his foot problem is "clearing up".
Kasper Schmeichel
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: March 8 (vs. Celtic)
Kasper Schmeichel has missed the last three games after battling with illness, but the experienced goalkeeper has returned to training this week and O’Neill has admitted that he has a ‘big decision’ to make over whether to start Schmeichel - if fit - or Viljami Sinisalo.
Arne Engels
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Dundee United)
Key midfielder Arne Engels has missed the last six games with a thigh strain and is not expected to return until after March’s international break.
Callum Osmand
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Dundee United)
Callum Osmand underwent surgery on a hamstring injury in November and the striker has since suffered a minor setback. A return before the end of March is not impossible but is considered unlikely at this stage.
Alistair Johnston
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: April 11 (vs. St Mirren)
Alistair Johnston, who has been out since the end of October with a hamstring injury that required surgery, has also suffered a small setback in his recovery and O’Neill recently revealed that the right-back is still weeks away from making a comeback.
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Status: Out
Type of injury: Achilles
Possible return date: Unknown
Cameron Carter-Vickers has not featured since October with a serious Achilles injury and the centre-back is facing a race against time to recover before the end of the campaign.
Jota
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Jota is still recovering from a troublesome ACL injury that he suffered in April last year and the attacker is not expected to return before the end of the season.
RANGERS VS. CELTIC SUSPENSION LIST
Neither Rangers nor Celtic have any suspended players for this match.