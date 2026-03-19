Preview: Rangers vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Mar 2026 14:32

Rangers will continue their push for the Scottish Premiership title when they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox on Saturday evening.

The Gers are third and three points behind top spot, while the Dons are ninth and six points above the drop zone.

Match preview

Since Danny Rohl's appointment, Rangers have rapidly climbed into a battle for the Scottish Premiership title race, currently trailing leaders Hearts by just three points.

The German manager was appointed in October following the dismissal of Russell Martin, and Rohl has subsequently overseen a significant improvement.

Rangers have won 18, drawn seven and lost seven of their 32 matches under Rohl, including 15 triumphs, six draws and one loss in 22 Scottish Premiership games.

Despite that impressive record, Rangers have squandered the chance to move top of the table in recent weeks, drawing four and winning just three of their last seven league games.

Hoping to stay within touching distance, or potentially close the gap, on leaders Hearts heading towards the post-split fixtures, Rangers will be aiming to secure all three points on Saturday.

Rangers do have a formidable record in this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last five meetings with Aberdeen, including four triumphs.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Dons are also enduring a disappointing run of results heading into this game, remaining without a win in their last six matches across all competitions.

Aberdeen have had a difficult campaign as a whole, including the dismissal of Jimmy Thelin in January before recording just three wins in 12 games under interim boss Peter Leven.

The interim boss' last game in charge saw Aberdeen disastrously eliminated from the Scottish FA Cup to Dunfermline Athletic, losing 3-0 in the quarter-finals, with Stephen Robinson subsequently making the switch from St Mirren to become the new Dons manager.

Robinson did manage to avoid defeat in his first game last weekend, drawing 1-1 with Falkirk, leaving Aberdeen six points above the relegation play-off spot.

Looking to extend their lead over the drop zone and strengthen their survival hopes, the Dons will be aiming to end their winless run and secure their first victory against the Gers since October 2024.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Rangers form (all competitions):

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Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

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Aberdeen form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Rangers will be without Mohamed Diomande, Bailey Rice and Derek Cornelius for this match due to injury problems.

Following last weekend's 1-0 win against St Mirren, Rohl may opt to name an unchanged starting team against the Dons on Saturday, including goalscorer Tuur Rommens.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are dealing with injuries to Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers, Nick Suman, Tom McIntyre and Nicky Devlin, while Lyall Cameron is also ineligible to face his parent club.

Robinson, off the back of last weekend's 1-1 draw in his first game, could name a similar side on Saturday.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens; Raskin, Chukwuani; Gassama, Moore; Chermiti, Naderi

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Milne, Morrison, Molloy; Lobban, Armstrong, Shinnie, Geiger, Jensen; Nisbet, Lazetic

We say: Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen

Rangers have a formidable record against Aberdeen, and despite the Dons' new manager bounce, we expect the Gers to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.