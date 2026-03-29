Preview: Mexico vs Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 23:54

World Cup 2026 co-hosts Mexico are set for a stern test on Wednesday, when they face off against in-form Belgium in an international friendly at Chicago's Soldier Field.

El Tri could make it four wins from five games in midweek, while the Red Devils are eyeing a third straight victory.

Match preview

Javier Aguirre's Mexico automatically qualified for the World Cup as co-hosts of this year's tournament, and they come into this clash on the back of an impressive start to 2026.

After the excitement of beating the United States 2-1 to lift the Gold Cup last summer had faded, El Tri closed out 2025 with a frustrating six-game winless run, losing twice - 4-0 against Colombia on October 12 and 2-1 against Paraguay on November 19.

However, Aguirre's side gone some way towards allaying any fears by starting the World Cup year by winning three and drawing one of their four outings so far, most recently holding out in a 0-0 stalemate with Bruno Fernandes's Portugal on Sunday.

Adding to the growing confidence within the Mexico camp is the fact that the nation's stalwart defence has yet to concede even once in 2026, collecting four consecutive clean sheets ahead of Wednesday's showdown.

That being said, Belgium represent arguably the toughest opposition that El Tri have faced since their 3-2 defeat against Brazil back in June 2024, and given that they have only scored more than one goal once across their last seven outings, Aguirre's defence will need to be at their best if they are to triumph in midweek.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Meanwhile, Rudi Garcia's Belgium are one of the most in-form national teams in the world at the moment, and they head into this game unbeaten for more than 12 months.

On Saturday, the Red Devils followed up their 7-0 hammering of Liechtenstein on November 18 by coming from behind to thrash the USA 5-2.

Centre-back Zeno Debast cancelled out Weston McKennie's opener just before the interval, and a second-half rout courtesy of efforts from Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere - as well as a brace from Benfica's Dodi Lukebakio - completed the turnaround.

That victory came in Belgium's first game of 2026, and helped to set the tone for the year after Garcia's side qualified for the World Cup without tasting defeat once - winning five times and drawing thrice as they beat Wales to top spot in European qualifying group J.

Another success on Wednesday would help the Red Devils as they aim to carry their hot streak into this summer's tournament, where they are planning to make amends for their dire group-stage elimination from the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Mexico International Friendlies form:

D

L

W

W

W

D

Belgium International Friendlies form:

W

Belgium form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Mexico are without captain Edson Alvarez - who suffered a knee injury back in February - and while the versatile defensive midfielder is expected to be fully fit for the World Cup, Erik Lira could start alongside Roberto Alvarado and Obed Vargas in the centre of the park on Wednesday.

Up top, familiar face Raul Jimenez looks set to lead the line once again, potentially supported by Alvaro Fidalgo of Real Betis and Brian Gutierrez of Chivas.

As for Belgium, Leandro Trossard is one of many Arsenal players to have withdrawn from international duty this month, so expect to see a trio of Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne and Alexis Saelemaekers operate behind Atalanta star Charles De Ketelaere.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens should be protected by a centre-back pairing consisting of Sporting Lisbon's Zeno Debast and Club Brugge's Brandon Mechele.

Elsewhere, Amadou Onana of Aston Villa and Nicolas Raskin of Rangers will be looking to provide stability for their nation's four-man frontline from the base of midfield.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarado, Lira, Vargas; Fidalgo, Jimenez, Gutierrez

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Meunier, Debast, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Onana; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

We say: Mexico 1-2 Belgium

Mexico have made a commendable start to 2026, and their defensive strength means that Wednesday's clash is likely to be a close affair.

However, Belgium have carried on their hot streak from 2025, and they may prove too much for El Tri to handle in midweek.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.