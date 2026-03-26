Preview: USA vs Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Mar 2026 01:29

In a rematch from their memorable 2014 World Cup clash, the USA welcome Belgium to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a friendly on Saturday.

It will be the first match of 2026 for both sides, with the Yanks thumping Uruguay 5-1 in their final game last year, while Belgium crushed Liechtenstein 7-0.

Match preview

We are months away from the World Cup, with the American men in fine form and keen to make a strong impact at the finals this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino saw his team win their final three fixtures of 2025, while going unbeaten in their last five such games.

Over that stretch, they conceded a goal or fewer each time, and they have not allowed a second-half strike in their last six internationals.

This weekend will mark the fifth time the men’s team play in Atlanta, with the Yanks losing their only previous game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 2-1 to Panama at the 2024 Copa America.

They have lost their opening match in a calendar year on two of those previous three occasions, but won their first two games of 2025 over Venezuela (3-1) and Costa Rica (3-0).

On Saturday, they can claim their first victory versus European opposition since edging Northern Ireland 2-1 in a 2021 friendly, with the US losing their last six competitive games against that region.

© Imago

After a solid 2025, Belgium enter this year full of confidence that they can shed the label of underachievers on the World Cup stage.

Rudi Garcia appears to have reinvigorated this team, with the French coach losing just one match since taking charge in January 2025 (3-1 versus Ukraine).

The Belgians are unbeaten in their last four internationals away from home, conceding a goal or fewer in three of those instances.

Last year, they did not suffer a single defeat after conceding the opening goal, drawing Kazakhstan in November (1-1) and coming from behind to defeat Wales a month earlier (4-2).

Saturday will mark the first time they face a CONCACAF nation since defeating Canada 1-0 at the 2022 World Cup, their only game against that region this decade.

Since a 3-0 loss to the US at the 1930 World Cup, the Red Devils have won their last five games against them, including a thrilling 2-1 triumph at the 2014 World Cup in a match that saw American keeper Tim Howard make a World Cup record 16 saves.

USA International Friendlies form:

Belgium International Friendlies form:

Belgium form (all competitions):

Team News

An MCL issue will keep Tyler Adams out of the American fold, while Haji Wright has a sore groin, Sergino Dest is dealing with a hamstring strain and Roman Celentano is out as well with a knock.

Christian Pulisic is two goals away from equalling Eric Wynalda for fourth all-time, while Folarin Balogun was named Monaco’s Player of the Month for February, netting four times, while he has five goals in his club’s last six games.

On the Belgian side, record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku withdrew from the squad due to a sore hamstring, while Hans Vanaken and Leandro Trossard were left off the team because of injuries.

Thibaut Courtois suffered a thigh injury in Real Madrid’s recent 2-1 Champions League triumph over Manchester City, while Kevin De Bruyne scored six times for Belgium in 2025, climbing above Eden Hazard for second all-time in the history of the national team.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Richards, McKenzie, Trusty; Weah, Tessmann, McKennie, A. Robinson; Pulisic, Aaronson; Balogun

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Sels; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, Castagne; Tielemans, De Bruyne, Raskin; Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Doku

We say: USA 1-2 Belgium

Even with the key injuries Belgium are dealing withy, this is a team that boast plenty of players capable of stepping up and contributing, and we believe their overall experience will shine through on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.