“It’s not enough”: Mauricio Pochettino sends message to Tottenham after making bold Premier League title claim

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 12:46

Mauricio Pochettino believes he and his backroom staff will win the Premier League at some stage in the future and has hinted that he would like to return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 53-year-old was sacked as Spurs manager in 2019 less than six months after leading the club to their first-ever Champions League final, having previously steered the Lilywhites to three successive top-three finishes in the Premier League.

After more than five years in charge of Tottenham, Pochettino spent a season at both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, before stepping into international management with the United States in September last year.

Pochettino is now focused on coaching the Stars and Stripes at the 2026 World Cup which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but his contract with the national team expires at the end of the tournament this summer.

The Argentine has subsequently been linked with a return to club management ahead of next season, with Manchester United allegedly one team who may consider appointing him as their long-term successor to Ruben Amorim, who was replaced by interim boss Michael Carrick earlier this year.

© Imago

Winning Europa League is “not enough” for Spurs, says Pochettino

An emotional return to Spurs has also been mooted for Pochettino, who has made is feelings clear on what needs to change on the white side of North London if they are to progress as a football club.

Tottenham are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table under current boss Thomas Frank and many believe that the club now find themselves in a relegation battle, with just six points separating the Lilywhites from West Ham United in 18th spot.

Speaking on The High Performance Podcast alongside his trusted assistant coach Jesus Perez, Pochettino stated that Tottenham winning the Europa League last season was “not enough” and the club must be challenging for the Premier League and Champions League again.

"It's true Tottenham is a club that needs to think about winning the Premier League and the Champions League,” said Pochettino.

"The facilities are Champions League and, in the past, we didn't have that. The fans today appreciate we were challenging for Premier League and Champions League.

"To win a Europa League is good because when you celebrate a trophy, that is good. But it's not enough. It's not enough for a club like Tottenham. It's not enough to challenge for the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, the Europa League or the Conference League.

"The fans, what they expect is to be in the Champions League, fighting, believing you can win the Champions League and also fighting for the Premier League and believing you can win the Premier League."

Pochettino believes he can win PL title, but could it really be with Spurs?

When asked which of his former clubs still holds a special place in his heart, Pochettino said: “It is very simple: Tottenham.

“Still, the people on the street, the fans of Tottenham, really show the love and the appreciation, and I think that is why it’s so special.”

Pochettino went on to express his desire to win the Champions League, while also claiming that he will eventually win a Premier League title, whether that is with Spurs or another club, in the future.

"Yes (I believe I will win the Premier League),” he added. "It's really important. If you don't believe, if you don't have belief, that hunger and passion and fight, it's difficult to achieve.

"The Champions League is amazing because it's a dream, too, like the World Cup, but we really love English football; football was born here. We were so lucky to spend a lot of time at Wembley, which is an icon for us. It's an amazing stadium.

"We are going to try. Unfortunately, in which club, I don't know! Now, we are in our best moment as a coaching staff because we are still young, we have energy.

"I think I can be better because you can improve, but today I think we have the capacity and the knowledge, the balance to provide to any single club good things."

Pochettino came closest to winning a Premier League title in the 2016-17 campaign when his Spurs side notched up 86 points and finished second in the table behind champions Chelsea (93 points).