Preview: Oxford United vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Feb 2026 11:50

In a clash that will affect the bottom of the Championship table, Oxford United welcome in-form Norwich City to the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night.

The U’s have managed just one win from their last six league matches, while the Canaries arrive in confident mood after a strong run that has lifted them clear of immediate danger.

Match preview

Matt Bloomfield, appointed at the start of January, has found life tough at Oxford so far, winning just one of his first six games in charge as the threat of relegation to League One grows.

Heading into matchweek 31, the U’s sit 23rd with 28 points from six wins, 10 draws and 15 defeats.

Even a second victory in nine games would not be enough to lift them out of the bottom three, but it would provide a much-needed boost in their fight for survival.

Despite their bad run, a draw last time out to league leaders Coventry City will give them confidence that they can return to winning ways on Tuesday night.

Despite having just 24% possession and 20 fewer shots than Frank Lampard's side, they just about had enough to hang on and gain a valuable point.

© Imago / Focus Images

As for Norwich City, they have also experienced a manager change in recent months, albeit with more positive results.

Since arriving in November of last year and replacing Liam Manning, Philippe Clement has recorded nine wins, three draws and five losses from 17 games, with the good start to life as Canaries boss seeing them move out of the relegation zone and one eye on a top-half finish.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Norwich City are four points clear of the relegation zone with 36 points to their name.

Although the drop zone may still be close in terms of points, the Canaries are playing like a side who should be eyeing up promotion after claiming four wins from the last six Championship outings.

Goals from Anis Ben Slimane and debutant Mohamed Toure secured another important victory at the weekend, further strengthening their position.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with a last-gasp equaliser helping Oxford United to a 1-1 draw back in November.

Oxford United Championship form:

D D W L L D

Norwich City Championship form:

L W W W L W

Norwich City form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Oxford United emerged from their latest outing without any fresh injury concerns, but they will be forced into at least one change on Tuesday night.

Will Lankshear, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was shown a red card late on and will serve a suspension here.

Fellow Spurs loanee Jamie Donley also remains unavailable through injury.

Further injuries to Tyler Goodrham, Nik Prelec, Hidde ter Avest and Brian De Keersmaecker mean they will also miss this one.

As for Norwich City, Jovon Makama came off early in the second half because of an injury and will be unavailable to Clement.

Toure replaced him and marked his debut with a goal, and the forward should now be rewarded with his first start for the Canaries.

Four goals in five games means Slimane is expected to start in midfield once again, while a fallout with the manager following an attempted move away is likely to see Josh Sargent remain out of the side.

Oxford United possible starting lineup: Cumming; Makosso, Helik, Brown; Long, McDonnell, Brannagan, Roosken; Placheta, Peart-Harris, Emakhu

Norwich City possible starting lineup: Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Wright; Schwartau, Slimane, Ahmed; Toure

We say: Oxford United 0-2 Norwich City

Despite both sides finding themselves deep in a relegation battle, the pair come into this one in contrasting form. We expect the away side to make it five wins from six and climb further away from the drop zone.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.