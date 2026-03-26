Portugal lineup vs. Mexico: Predicted XI for friendly fixture without Cristiano Ronaldo

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Mar 2026 15:35 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 15:42

Portugal will have to cope without their all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday’s friendly against Mexico at Estadio Banorte.

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr striker is recovering from a hamstring injury and will not represent his country during March’s international break, though he is "getting better every day" thanks to his private rehabilitation.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, teenage teammate Rodrigo Mora and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao have all withdrawn from the squad due to injury, while Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha have been left out due to fitness issues.

In the absence of Leao and Ronaldo, 33-year-old striker Paulinho has been called up five years after he earned his first three caps for Portugal. Now plying his trade with Mexican outfit Toluca, he will battle with Goncalo Ramos and Goncalo Guedes for a start as the central striker.

Out wide, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix are the most likely candidates to get the nod, but Francisco Conceicao and Francisco Trincao are also contenders to begin on either flank.

West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes has earned his first senior international call-up and could make his debut this weekend, though he faces competition from Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha and Ruben Neves for a start.

Head coach Roberto Martinez may weigh up using Matheus Nunes at right-back where he has excelled at Man City this season. Joao Cancelo and Diogo Dalot are the most likely options to begin on the right side of defence, though.

Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva and Renato Veiga are all set to compete for a start at centre-back, as Nuno Mendes begins at left-back and either Jose Sa or Rui Silva - who have just four caps between them - starts in goal.

Portugal possible starting lineup: Sa; Cancelo, A. Silva, Inacio, Mendes; J. Neves, R. Neves, B. Fernandes; Neto, Ramos, Felix