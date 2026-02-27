Man United have "definitely discussed" shock move for former Premier League manager this summer

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 07:40 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 07:42

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has reportedly emerged as a candidate to become Manchester United's new head coach at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Red Devils appointed Michael Carrick as a replacement for Ruben Amorim, with the club's former midfielder in charge until at least the end of the season, when a decision will be made over a permanent replacement for Amorim.

Man United's form under Carrick - five wins and one draw from six Premier League matches - has put the 44-year-old firmly in contention for the job on a long-term basis.

It is understood that Carrick is viewed as the heavy favourite, and it could be a straightforward decision for senior figures at Man United, should the club secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and three points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

Martinez 'in contention' for Man United job

However, Man United are looking at other options, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Martinez has emerged as a candidate for the role.

“[United] like him but we shouldn’t get too excited about it. I don’t think the data or feedback will push Martinez up there but he’s definitely been discussed as they create this shortlist," said Jacobs.

Martinez only has a contract with Portugal until after the 2026 World Cup, and the 52-year-old is widely expected to return to club management for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Spaniard has previously been in charge of Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton in the Premier League, so his knowledge of English football is deep.

Martinez stepped into international management with Belgium in August 2016, before taking charge of Portugal in January 2023, and he has won 25 of his 36 matches in charge of Selecao das Quinas.

“I can never plan my career. I could never imagine what I have experienced. So, I have always been that when it's the right time, it's the right project,” Martinez said on The Overlap earlier this week.

"Well, I think it's the project. It's not about a club, or I would like to manage here. No, it's about that board and that they believe in your work, and what is the project behind it.”

Oliver Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace, is also seen as a candidate for the role, in addition to former England head coach Gareth Southgate.