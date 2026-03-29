Liverpool transfer news: 'Ground-breaking' Mo Salah replacement from Premier League emerges as winger set to leave Anfield

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 00:59 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 02:13

Liverpool have identified Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, the latest report has revealed.

The international break was supposed to be a quiet one on Merseyside, but legendary star Salah announced his intention to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

News of the Egyptian's impending departure has fuelled speculation that the Reds could sign a winger in the summer, with a host of names linked to the club.

Trying to find a replacement that could impact the final third in a similar manner to Salah will be difficult, so perhaps signing a forward with Premier League experience would be sensible.

While TEAMtalk claim that Paris Saint-Germain duo Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola are of interest to the Merseysiders, Ndiaye of Everton is reportedly a serious target.

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Iliman Ndiaye in profile: What is the Everton winger like?

Ndiaye has enjoyed an excellent season with the Toffees, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 25 Premier League games.

While those figures are somewhat modest, it is important to consider that he has often had to carry a dysfunctional attack by himself.

Iliman Ndiaye 2025-26 Stats Premier League Appearances: 25 Goals: 6 Assists: 3

Ndiaye has averaged 2.2 successful dribbles per 90 in the Premier League this season, whereas Barcola and Doue have both averaged 1.3 per 90 in Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old is not particularly youthful, though brining in someone with more experience could be sensible given a new addition will be replacing arguably the greatest forward English football has seen.

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Will Liverpool sign an Everton player in the summer transfer window?

Transfers between Liverpool and Everton have been rare, with the last player to join the Reds from their rivals being Abel Xavier, who left the Toffees for Anfield in 2002.

Everton are also in eighth place in the league with 46 points, just three fewer than fifth-placed Liverpool, and the two are set to clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium on April 19.

If Liverpool finish behind Everton, their chances of successfully persuading Everton to sell their star asset to them would be incredibly slim.