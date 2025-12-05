2026 World Cup: Favourites and dark horses as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal battle for glory

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 19:50 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 19:50

Representatives from esteemed and debutant nations across the globe were in attendance at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C on December 5, 2025, as Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino headlined the long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 draw ceremony.

Of course, the event was not as simple as lining up the revered guests, shuffling the balls about and finalising the groups; instead, the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize, interviews in the aisles and musical performances took priority over the actual football.

However, thanks to the efforts of Rio Ferdinand, the actual draw itself went through without a hitch, as former World Cup winners, optimistic hopefuls and first-time nations learned not only their group-stage foes, but their paths to stardom.

Argentina, Portugal, Spain, France, England and Brazil will all harbour realistic hopes of hoisting the golden honour aloft next summer, while debutants such as Curacao, Uzbekistan and Cape Verde will simply enjoy the occasion and endeavour to claim one or two shock results in North America.

With the countdown now on, Sports Mole takes a closer look at some of the main contenders and dark horses for World Cup 2026 glory.

Argentina, Portugal, Spain, France headline main World Cup contenders

© Imago

Lionel Messi ending an extraordinary career without a World Cup winners' medal would have been a footballing crime, but by the time the 2026 edition concludes, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner may have a pair of replica trophies in his cabinet.

The reigning world champions ended CONMEBOL qualifying standings with a nine-point lead over Ecuador, thus ending atop the South American qualifying section.

Since conquering the globe in Qatar, La Albiceleste have also defended their Copa America title and thumped Brazil 4-1 in their qualifying section, strengthening their bid to become only the third nation to win back-to-back men's World Cups after the Selecao and Italy.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil will of course have a thing or two to say about that, especially with the serial Champions League winner in control of the reins and the likes of Vinicius Junior and Raphinha terrorising opposing defences.

The five-time champions' results were mostly disappointing, with points dropped in 10 of the 18 games as the Selecao ended fifth in qualifying.

Fifteen years ago, Spain followed up their Euro 2008 success with World Cup supremacy in South Africa, when Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal was still a toddler.

© Imago

Now on top of the global game at the tender age of 17, Yamal endeavours to propel La Roja to their next slice of international stardom after shining during their run to the Euro 2024 crown, alongside fellow flying winger Nico Williams.

Together with Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise, France have an added motivation to repeat their 2018 trick, as Didier Deschamps - the only living man to win a World Cup as a player and manager - will vacate his post after the 2026 tournament.

However, neither France nor Spain could topple Portugal in the UEFA Nations League, as the Euro 2016 winners laid down one of the biggest statements of intent.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Selecao bested Germany and Spain to add another major honour to their cabinet, one that triggered waterworks of the euphoric variety from a 40-year-old.

The Al-Nassr talisman has more or less completed football, but there are still two boxes that remain outstanding on his checklist: score 1,000 goals and lead Portugal to an inaugural World Cup triumph.

Furthermore, with Rafael Leao always capable of providing a moment of magic and the terrific PSG trio of Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha at the top of their game, Portugal will undoubtedly be among the top contenders in 2026.

Can Thomas Tuchel's England crush Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream?

© Imago



From the leading contenders to the optimistic outsiders, Ronaldo's last World Cup dance will be Thomas Tuchel's first, and maybe last too, as the newly-appointed England boss was hired with the sole goal of ending 60 years of hurt for the senior men's team.

The Three Lions are six for six in qualifying, thus advancing to the 2026 finals as Europe's only assured participant after the international break in October. However, fans of the 1966 champions were born sceptics, meaning supporters are unsure of the team's prospects in North America.

One cannot justifiably put England among the favourites to lift the golden accolade, but with exhilarating young talent and World Cup hotshot Harry Kane in their ranks, they must not be written off entirely.

The same goes for a goal-happy Netherlands side, who have Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons, to name just a few, ready and waiting to cause havoc, and Julian Nagelsmann's Germany, although defensive concerns are lingering for the latter.

Outside of the CONMEBOL and UEFA regions, Japan might surprise some after an impressive qualification campaign, while 2022 semi-finalists Morocco won all eight matches to secure their place in the completed CAF section, alongside Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Tunisia and Ghana.