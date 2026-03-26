Preview: Mexico vs Portugal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Mar 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 15:38

A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal will test their mettle against 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico in a friendly fixture on Sunday.

This contest marks the official re-opening of the iconic Estadio Banorte, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City after almost two years of extensive, long-term renovations in preparation for the World Cup.

Match preview

There is always hype around Portugal fixtures when five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo – also the all-time men’s international goalscorer (143) – is strutting his stuff on the global stage, but the legendary striker will play no part in Sunday’s match due to a hamstring injury sustained with Al-Nassr.

The 41-year-old is "getting better every day" as he undergoes private rehabilitation, but his absence has sparked ticketing chaos ahead of Portugal’s trip to Mexico, with organisers believed to be struggling to sell seats for around $100 after tickets were previously snapped up for $500+ when the main attraction Ronaldo was fit and expected to be involved.

Ronaldo scored five goals in as many games to help Portugal secure automatic qualification for this summer’s World Cup, with Roberto Martinez’s side finishing top of Group F with 13 points (W4 D1 L1) ahead of Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Armenia.

Ranked sixth in the world by FIFA and regarded by many as a strong contender to become world champions this summer, Portugal coped well without the suspended Ronaldo in their final qualification match, as they thrashed Armenia 9-1 in Porto in mid-November, with Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves netting hat-tricks.

Selecao das Quinas have lost just two of their last 16 international matches in all competitions across the last 20 months – during which they were crowned UEFA Nations League champions for a second time in June 2025 – while they have never been beaten in five previous meetings with this weekend’s opponents Mexico.

© Imago

Mexico will have the honour of kicking off the 2026 World Cup in their capital city on June 11, with the historic Estadio Banorte - officially known as Mexico City Stadium for the tournament - to become the first venue to host three World Cup opening matches after 1970 and 1986.

As co-hosts of this summer’s big event with the United States and Canada, Mexico have avoided the rigours of qualification and have subsequently not played competitively since beating USA to lift the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July 2025.

Since winning that final 2-1, Mexico have played nine friendlies against countries from four different continents. Javier Aguirre’s side failed to win any of the first six games (D4 L2), most notably losing 4-0 to Colombia, but they have won each of their last three fixtures against Panama, Bolivia and Iceland played earlier this year.

Back-to-back 1-0 successes over Panama and Bolivia in January were followed by a 4-0 victory against Iceland at the end of February – El Tri have lost just one of their last five encounters with European nations since the start of the 2022 World Cup (W2 D2).

However, the 16th highest-ranked nation by FIFA have struggled in previous meetings with Portugal. They have lost three of their last four (D1), most recently going down 2-1 after extra time at the FIFA Confederations Cup in July 2017.

Mexico form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

W

W

Portugal form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Mexico’s squad does not include Edson Alvarez, Marcel Ruiz and 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, who all started in midfield in last year’s Gold Cup final. Hirving Lozano and Julian Araujo are two more notable absentees.

However, long-serving Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, 40, has returned to the squad for the first time since May 2025 and the 151-cap veteran will hope to make a notable impression as he bid to feature at a sixth consecutive World Cup tournament this summer.

Spanish-born midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo, who swapped Club America for Real Betis in February, is ready to make his debut at 28 years of age after receiving his first senior call-up, while the likes of Raul Jimenez, Jesus Gallardo and Orbelin Pineda will also be pushing to start.

As for Portugal, Ronaldo is joined on the sidelines by first-choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao and teenage talent Rodrigo Mora, while Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha have been omitted due to fitness issues.

Five years after earning his first three caps for Portugal, 33-year-old striker Paulinho - who plays for Mexican outfit Toluca - is back in the senior squad and is likely to battle with Goncalo Ramos and Goncalo Guedes for the centre-forward spot. Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, meanwhile, may provide support in attack from out wide.

West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is in contention to make his senior international debut after earning his first call-up, but Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Ruben Neves are all strong contenders to begin in midfield.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Ledezma, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Vega

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Sa; Cancelo, A. Silva, Inacio, Mendes; J. Neves, R. Neves, B. Fernandes; Neto, Ramos, Felix

We say: Mexico 1-2 Portugal

It remains to be seen exactly how strong both teams will line up, but Portugal do boast the superior squad on paper. Even without the presence of Ronaldo, Martinez’s side will be regarded as favourites.

Mexico should not be discounted on home soil at their iconic stadium, but we are backing the visitors to come away with a slender victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.