Portugal lineup vs USA: Predicted XI for their international friendly minus Cristiano Ronaldo

By Joel Lefevre | 29 Mar 2026 19:42

Portugal will wrap up their North American tour on Tuesday when they square off in a friendly with the USA.

It will be the first time since the 1992 US Cup that the Portuguese face the Yanks on American soil (1-0 USA), though these teams have met twice on the World Cup stage this century.

The big story for Portugal is obviously the absence of record goalscorer and cap holder Cristiano Ronaldo, who is recovering from a hamstring strain.

A pair of Manchester City players were also omitted by Robert Martinez for this window, with Bernardo Silva dealing with physical discomfort and Ruben Dias recovering from a hamstring injury of his own.

Rodrigo Mora appeared set to earn his first senior cap after originally being called up for these friendlies, only to pull out after picking up a muscle issue in his left thigh.

West Ham midfielder Matheus Fernandes got his first call-up with the national team and hopes to make his first appearance on Tuesday.

Back in the team are Ricardo Horta, Samu Costa and Goncalo Guedes, with the two La Liga players getting some game time in the draw with Mexico on Saturday.

Diogo Costa is out with an adductor injury, leaving Rui Silva to start over the weekend and earn his second cap, giving him one fewer than Jose Sa of Wolves among the goalkeepers called up.

Expect much of the play for Portugal to filter through Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes, with the Manchester United skipper a goal away from equalling Nuno Gomes for fifth all-time with the national team.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

R. Silva; Cancelo, Inacio, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, B. Fernandes, Felix; Ramos