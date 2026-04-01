Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 01 Apr 2026 01:32

Ligue 1 action resumes on Friday as Paris Saint-Germain aim to temporarily increase their lead at the top when they welcome Toulouse to the Parc des Princes.

Currently, Les Parisiens are a point above Lens following a 4-0 victory at Nice, while Toulouse climbed up to ninth thanks to a 1-0 win over Lorient.

Match preview

The international break may have come at a less-than-ideal time for PSG, who were in fine form heading into the March window.

Luis Enrique’s men have won their last three competitive fixtures by a combined margin of 12-2, posting back-to-back clean sheets over that stretch.

With a game in hand on Lens, they can put a lot of pressure on them latter by winning again this week, their last game before a two-leg Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool.

A defeat on Friday would mark the first time they will have suffered two league defeats at the Parc des Princes in the same campaign since 2023-24 (two).

At the same time, they could lose successive domestic matches at home for the first time since March-April 2023, after Monaco beat them 3-1 in Paris in early March.

Les Parisiens have won their last three Ligue 1 meetings with Toulouse, beating them 3-0 in this exact fixture last season.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Speaking of sides that are starting to peak, that seems to be the case with Les Violets, who are on a two-match league winning run.

Despite that, their chances of claiming a place in Europe may come down to winning the Coupe de France, with Toulouse currently nine points behind Monaco for that final European position with seven games left.

On Friday, Carles Martinez could see his team win three league matches in a row for the first time since October-November of 2024.

This side have emerged victorious from their previous two away contests across all competitions, and on Friday they could win consecutive games as the visitors for the second time in this top-flight season.

They have yet to earn a point against a team currently in the top three, but did collect a 2-2 draw at Marseille last November.

Le Tefece have lost six of their previous seven visits to the Parc des Princes in this competition, with their last such victory coming in May 2024 (3-1).

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport

A knee issue may keep Fabian Ruiz out of the Paris fold on Friday, Bradley Barcola is questionable with a sore ankle, Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha has a hamstring strain and Achraf Hakimi is eligible to return from his suspension.

Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Dro Fernandez and Desire Doue scored in their victory over Nice, and the latter netted a brace for France in their 3-1 friendly triumph over Colombia last Sunday.

On the Toulouse side, Abu Francis has a lower leg injury, Charlie Cresswell is dealing with a sore hamstring, Djibril Sidibe has a knock, Frank Magri hurt his knee, Rafik Messali and Alex Dominguez have ankle issues and Santiago Hidalgo will be suspended.

Emersonn had their only strike against Lorient, while Guillaume Restes made two saves for his ninth clean sheet in the league this season.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Beraldo, Marquinhos, L. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Neves, Fernandez; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Methalie, McKenzie, Nicolaisen; Casseres, Diop; Donnum, Vossah, Sauer, Russell-Rowe; Emersonn

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Toulouse

The Toulouse backline have struggled against the top attacking units this season, and given the form and firepower of PSG’s front men right now, we expect the home side to bury their share of scoring opportunities on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.