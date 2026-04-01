Fulham transfer news: Why Cottagers may need to pay extra to rekindle Ricardo Pepi deal

By Ben Sully | 01 Apr 2026 00:14 , Last updated: 01 Apr 2026 00:17

Fulham may need to pay around €50m (£43.6m) to rekindle the deal for PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi.

After failing to sign Pepi in the winter window, Fulham quickly turned their focus to securing a deal for the summer market.

The Cottagers looked to be in a strong position to achieve that goal after agreeing a fee with PSV.

However, it soon emerged that the proposed transfer had collapsed over a disagreement about when the ownership of the player would be transferred.

© Imago / Pro Shots

PSV could increase asking price for Fulham-linked Pepi

After seeing the deal fall through, it remains to be seen whether Fulham will revisit their interest at the end of the season.

However, according to the #DoneDeal podcast from Voetbal Primeur, there is a possibility that PSV could increase their asking price in the summer window.

The podcast claims that Fulham have "shot themselves in the foot" by not getting the deal over the line when they had the chance.

There is a belief that PSV will demand around €50m (£43.6m) if Pepi enjoys a strong finish to the Eredivisie season and then impresses for the USA at the World Cup.

© Imago / IMAGO / kolbert-press

What has Pepi said about his transfer situation?

Pepi refused to go into any detail when he was recently asked about the Fulham transfer saga while on international duty with the USA.

The 23-year-old insisted he remained focused on his work with the national team and that "whatever happens is going to happen" regarding his club future.

From Fulham's perspective, they will still be keen to sign a new striker, with Jonah Kusi-Asare likely to return to Bayern Munich following an unsuccessful loan spell.

However, it is unclear whether the recent transfer drama will deter Pepi from entertaining a move to Craven Cottage.

The PSV could attract signicant interest from elsewhere after scoring 10 goals in 20 Eredivisie appearances this season.