Six left-backs Man United could sign this summer to replace Luke Shaw, including Arsenal star and Champions League winner

By Matt Law | 28 Mar 2026 19:01 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 19:07

Manchester United are expected to be busy during this summer's transfer window, with as many as five new signings potentially arriving at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions are set to boost their midfield with at least two signings, while the club also want to bring in a left-sided attacker.

Left-back has also become a priority position for the Red Devils, as Luke Shaw's long-term future is unclear, while Tyrell Malacia is leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

Patrick Dorgu was signed as a left-back, but the Denmark international had been excelling further forward before picking up a hamstring injury which continues to keep him out.

The club do have two talented young left-backs in the shape of Harry Amass and Diego Leon, but both are viewed as players for the future.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at six left-backs who could be targeted by Man United when the summer transfer window opens for business.

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Hall has arguably been the best left-back in the Premier League this season, and he is also in a strong position to start for England at the 2026 World Cup.

The 21-year-old has scored once and provided two assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this season, and he has gone from strength to strength at St James' Park following a switch from Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

A deal will not be straightforward - far from it - as Newcastle are understandably desperate to keep hold of the Englishman during a summer which could see Sandro Tonali leave.

However, Hall is an exceptional talent, and he could be Man United's starting left-back for the next decade if the 20-time English champions can secure a move.

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Man United are believed to be considering what would be a sensational move for Arsenal defender Lewis-Skelly during this summer's transfer window.

The 19-year-old only signed a new five-year deal at Arsenal last summer, but he has dropped to third-choice left-back for the Gunners.

Lewis-Skelly had a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign at Arsenal, representing the Gunners on 39 occasions in all competitions last term, and he has made 27 appearances this season, but just one of his 14 outings in England's top flight has come from the start.

The teenager is believed to be unhappy with his situation at Arsenal, and it is understood that there have been discussions over a potential move to Man United.

It would be a very complicated transfer for Michael Carrick's side, but it is not as unlikely as it might have been at the start of the season.

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Brown has been a standout performer for Frankfurt this season, scoring four goals and registering six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old, who is a two-time Germany international, is believed to be on the radar of a number of major clubs due to his development over the last couple of seasons.

Man United scouts are thought to have watched Brown this season, and he would be one of the cheaper options on this list, which could move him into contention.

The Red Devils are far from the only club interested in Brown, though, and it seems only a matter of time before the well-rounded full-back leaves his current side.

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Securing a deal for Davies would be incredibly difficult for Man United, but it is believed that the Red Devils have been given some recent encouragement.

The Canada international is a Champions League winner, while he has also lifted six Bundesliga titles during his time at Bayern.

The 25-year-old is one of the best left-backs in world football, although his injury record would be a concern for Man United, especially as it would take major money to sign him.

Davies has only made 13 appearances for Bayern this season due to a hamstring injury, while he has a contract at Allianz Arena until June 2030.

However, there is currently speculation surrounding a potential summer exit, and it would be a statement signing if Carrick's team could bring in a player of Davies' ilk.

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Mitchell's contract with Palace is due to expire in June 2027, and there have been suggestions that the defender could be on the move this summer.

The 26-year-old has again been a vital player for the Eagles this season, scoring twice and registering two assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the left-back has featured on 231 occasions in total for Palace, including 199 outings in the Premier League, scoring four goals and registering 14 assists.

Mitchell is proven in the Premier League, and there is thought to be a degree of interest from Man United, while a number of other clubs are thought to be keen.

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Robinson has long been linked with a move away from Fulham, with Liverpool and Man United believed to be among the 28-year-old's admirers.

The USA international's age will count against him when it comes to a potential summer move, while it has been a frustrating campaign for the defender due to injuries.

Indeed, Robinson has played just 15 times in the Premier League this season.

When fit, though, Robinson is one of the best left-backs in England's top flight, and Man United would not have to break the bank to sign him.

That said, Fulham are in a relatively strong position when it comes to the United States international's future, with his current deal due to run until June 2028.