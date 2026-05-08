Sunderland vs. Man United: Which Red Devils players could benefit from Michael Carrick rotation?

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 13:37 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 13:39

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has suggested that he will consider rotating his team in the latter stages of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Last weekend's 3-2 success over Liverpool at Old Trafford secured Champions League qualification for next season, and the Red Devils are also relatively comfortable in third spot in the Premier League table, sitting six points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Carrick has made minimal changes to his starting side since replacing Ruben Amorim in January, and he was asked during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Sunderland if he would consider handing opportunities to squad players late in the campaign.

The Man United head coach said that he was "aware of" the need to potentially reward those who have found it difficult to secure regular action.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick hints at Man United changes late in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign

The Red Devils will follow Saturday's clash against Sunderland with games against Nottingham Forest (May 17) and Brighton & Hove Albion (May 24).

“I think every player in the squad has been absolutely fantastic, I have to say. Yeah, some have played a lot more than others and I understand, from a professional and a playing point of view, it can be difficult, but the togetherness and the support that the players have shown, certainly to each other, is great to see," Carrick told reporters during Thursday's press conference.

"It's what we need within the group and that's part of the challenge of doing a lot of training and not having as many games as we would have liked.

"It's the balance that we've had to make the most of really. So yeah, coming into these games, it's something we're aware of. I think it's something that we're really keen on playing well and still trying to get good results as well though. But yeah, it's definitely something to be aware of.”

© Imago / APL

Which players could benefit from Carrick rotation?

Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount are certainly two players who could be given opportunities in the final stages of the campaign, while Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu will also be hoping to be handed starts before the end of the season.

Dorgu made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench against Liverpool last time out, but Yoro has dropped down the pecking order due to Ayden Heaven's form, while Harry Maguire is also back in the fold, and Lisandro Martinez has served a three-game Premier League suspension.

Zirkzee's future remains unclear, with the Netherlands international potentially leaving this summer, but he could be given the chance to make his mark from the first whistle.

The same can also be said for Mount, who has never been able to truly kickstart his Man United career due to countless injury problems.

Manuel Ugarte is another to struggle for minutes under Carrick, but the Uruguay international is set to leave this summer, so it would be a surprise to see him heavily involved in the final three games of the club's Premier League season.

You can watch our preview of Sunderland vs. Man United below