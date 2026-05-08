Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'intensify' interest in £43m 'workhorse' as Casemiro replacement

By Lewis Blain | 08 May 2026 07:25

Manchester United are ramping up plans for a major midfield rebuild ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils are expected to sign at least one new central midfielder this summer, with veteran star Casemiro preparing to depart Old Trafford.

And one name rapidly climbing their shortlist is Ederson of Atalanta.

Man Utd eye Ederson as Casemiro replacement

© Imago / Sportimage

United have been linked with Ederson in the past, but reports from Italy now suggest their interest is 'intensifying' ahead of the summer window.

The Brazilian midfielder had appeared destined for a move to Atletico Madrid after a reported verbal agreement was reached over personal terms. However, Atletico are yet to strike a deal with Atalanta, opening the door for United to re-enter the race.

United are understood to view Ederson as a natural candidate to replace Casemiro, whose departure at the end of the season now looks inevitable after the midfielder publicly admitted there is “no chance” of remaining at Old Trafford beyond the current campaign.

With Champions League football secured following victory over Liverpool, United are now accelerating transfer plans across several key positions, and midfield is firmly among the priorities.

How much would Ederson cost Man Utd?

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Atalanta are reportedly demanding around £43 million to part ways with Ederson this summer.

That figure is viewed as attainable for United, especially with Casemiro’s sizeable wages set to come off the books once he leaves.

The 26-year-old is entering the prime years of his career and has become one of Serie A’s standout midfielders under Gian Piero Gasperini.

While Atletico remain interested, United’s growing focus on the Brazilian could yet spark a transfer battle over the coming weeks.

Who is Man Utd target Ederson?

© Imago

Ederson has built a reputation as one of Europe’s hardest‑working midfielders, combining real bite in the tackle with the kind of engine that never seems to fade.

Regularly likened to Gennaro Gattuso, the Brazilian loves the physical side of the game. He wins duels, covers huge stretches of the pitch and constantly disrupts opponents with his aggressive pressing.

Analysts often point to how comfortably he handles physical battles, how well he shields the ball under pressure and how quickly he wins it back high up the pitch — traits that have only grown stronger in Gian Piero Gasperini’s demanding man‑marking system at Atalanta.

He’s even been labelled a “relentless Brazilian workhorse,” a midfielder whose energy and defensive intensity can completely change the feel of a team.

Replacing someone with Casemiro’s pedigree is never simple for United. His leadership and experience have been central to the club since the day he arrived.

But in terms of style, Ederson looks like the kind of modern, high‑intensity midfielder who could help drive United’s next phase in the centre of the pitch