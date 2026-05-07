Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils receive boost to sign £52m AC Milan attacker as 'fed up' claim made

By Saikat Mandal | 07 May 2026 20:31 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 22:12

Manchester United may have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements this summer, but strengthening the attacking department is also viewed as an important objective.

Under Michael Carrick, United have secured Champions League qualification, placing the club in a far stronger position to attract elite talent.

Leao joined AC Milan in 2019 and has become a major figure at San Siro, making more than 285 appearances and scoring 80 goals across all competitions.

The former Lille winger has registered nine goals and three assists in 27 Serie A matches this season, though Milan are reportedly dissatisfied with his overall form.

Rafael Leao transfer situation at AC Milan

© Imago / Insidefoto

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, frustration is growing within the club over Leao’s inconsistency.

The Portuguese attacker has failed to score in his last seven matches and could even be dropped to the bench for this weekend’s clash against Atalanta.

The 26-year-old has reportedly slipped behind Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez in the attacking pecking order and could be sold if a suitable offer arrives.

Leao remains under contract until 2028, but his valuation is now believed to be closer to £52m, a figure that could attract United’s interest.

Man Utd receive transfer boost to sign Leao?

© Imago

Man Utd have already been linked with a move for Leao, with reports suggesting the club could attempt to include players in any potential negotiations.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils could offer the likes of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte in a swap arrangement, although deals of that nature are rarely straightforward.

Leao undoubtedly offers pace, flair and explosiveness from wide areas, but his inconsistency in the final third can often frustrate, meaning United must carefully decide whether such an investment would truly solve their attacking issues.