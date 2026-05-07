Preview: Goztepe SK vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 07 May 2026 21:20

Goztepe will welcome Gaziantep to the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Saturday evening, with the hosts still pushing to secure a top-five finish in the Turkish Super Lig despite seeing their hopes of a top-four spot fade away in recent weeks.

Fifth place could yet prove enough for European qualification depending on the outcome of the Turkish Cup, while the visitors arrive with little left to play for after drifting into mid-table safety following a disappointing run of form.

Match preview

Goztepe may have effectively fallen out of the race for an automatic European place, but Stanimir Stoilov’s side are still determined to finish the campaign strongly after another encouraging display last weekend.

The Izmir outfit stretched their unbeaten league run to four matches with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at third-placed Trabzonspor, continuing a resilient sequence that has seen them lose only twice in their last nine Super Lig outings.

That recent run has included victories over Genclerbirligi and Antalyaspor, while five draws during the same period have also underlined the competitive edge Goztepe have developed during the closing weeks of the campaign.

However, with Besiktas sitting seven points clear in fourth place and only two matches remaining, Stoilov’s men can now realistically only target fifth position, which could still become a European berth should Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup and finish in the top three.

The hosts will also draw confidence from their strong recent record against Gaziantep, having won two of the last three meetings between the sides, including a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

While Goztepe remain difficult to beat, one issue that has affected them all season has been a lack of cutting edge in attack, with the Yellow-Reds scoring just 40 league goals, the fewest among teams in the top nine.

© Imago / Seksim Photo

Gaziantep, meanwhile, head into this encounter in poor shape and with mounting concerns over their direction since Mirel Radoi’s appointment.

The visitors are currently 11th in the table and mathematically safe from relegation, but they have little momentum behind them after winning just one of their last six league fixtures.

That solitary bright moment came in an emphatic 3-0 victory over Kayserispor, though Gaziantep have otherwise suffered defeats to Fenerbahce, Caykur Rizespor, Eyupspor and Besiktas during the same stretch.

More concerningly, Radoi has overseen defeats in both of his matches since taking charge, losing 3-0 against Eyupspor before falling 2-0 to Besiktas, with his side yet to score a single goal under his management.

Gaziantep’s struggles on the road have also continued to haunt them throughout the campaign, with defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of attacking fluency regularly exposed away from home, leaving the visitors with just four away wins all season.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

D

D

W

D

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe remain without Turkish duo Izzet Malak and Erkam Komur, both of whom continue to serve suspensions imposed by the Turkish Football Federation following the ongoing betting scandal investigation.

Furkan Bayir has been sidelined since late March, while Janderson misses out through suspension after accumulating yellow cards.

Efkan Bekiroglu remains a doubt after missing the last two matches, and Anthony Dennis could also sit this game out after picking up an injury during the draw with Trabzonspor.

Gaziantep are still without Ali Mevran Ablak and Salem M'Bakata, both of whom continue their recoveries from long-term knee injuries.

Badou Ndiaye is nearing full fitness but may not yet be ready to start, while Yusuf Kabadayi and Nihad Mujakic are both doubtful after missing recent matches through injury concerns.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Godoi, Heliton, Bokele; Kurtulan, Miroshi, Mohammed, Cherni; Antunes; Jeh, Juan

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Sorescu, Sangare, Abena, Kizildag, Rodrigues; Maxim, Gidado, Camara; Kozlowski, Bayo

We say: Goztepe SK 2-0 Gaziantep

Goztepe have shown far greater consistency in recent weeks and still have meaningful motivation as they chase a potentially significant fifth-place finish.

Gaziantep, meanwhile, appear to be limping towards the end of the season, and with Radoi yet to oversee a goal since taking charge, it is difficult to back the visitors against a disciplined and organised home side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.