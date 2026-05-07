Tottenham injury news: Roberto De Zerbi shares major attacker fitness boost ahead of Chelsea clash

By Saikat Mandal | 07 May 2026 21:04 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 22:12

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke could return from injury before the end of the season, potentially against Chelsea.

Spurs sit 17th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 35 matches, just one point and one place above West Ham United.

Although their survival hopes still hang in the balance, the North London club can at least draw encouragement from recent performances.

Tottenham have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this calendar year after away victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

In a campaign ravaged by injuries, De Zerbi may finally have received some positive news from the medical department.

Dominic Solanke injury update - boost for Spurs

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Solanke suffered his injury during the 1-0 victory against Wolves, and initial fears suggested he could miss the remainder of the season.

Reports claimed the England striker sustained a grade-two hamstring injury, an issue that typically requires several weeks of recovery.

De Zerbi has now revealed that Solanke is progressing ahead of schedule and could still play a role during the closing weeks of the campaign.

Tottenham face Leeds United on Monday night, and while that fixture may come too soon for the striker, he could potentially return for the clash at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on 19 May.

“Dominic Solanke is improving very quickly,” De Zerbi said, as quoted by Sky Sports News.

“I don’t know if he can be available [against Leeds]. We hope for the next game in Stamford Bridge.”

Tottenham's injury crisis has hurt them badly

© Imago / IPS

Spurs are already without a long list of important players, including Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur alongside Solanke.

De Zerbi also confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who underwent minor hernia surgery in March, is still unavailable.

Meanwhile, James Maddison has returned to training, but the midfielder is not yet ready to feature, leaving Spurs desperately short of options during a crucial stage of the season.