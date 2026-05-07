Preview: Real Sociedad vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 20:04 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 20:06

Real Betis will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their season away to Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

The Seville outfit are currently fifth in the La Liga table, six points ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Real Sociedad are ninth and have already qualified for next season's Europa League.

Match preview

Real Sociedad's victory in this season's Copa del Rey final means that they have already secured Europa League qualification for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Basque outfit are currently ninth in the table, boasting a record of 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 defeats from their 34 league matches this season to collect 43 points.

The White and Blues will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat at Sevilla, and they have only picked up one point from their last three league fixtures.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side will finish their season with games against Girona, Valencia and Espanyol, and they can still end the campaign as high as fifth at this stage of proceedings.

Real Sociedad have picked up 28 points from their 17 home league games this season, while Real Betis have the fifth-best away record in the division, claiming 23 points from 17 matches.

© Iconsport / GSI

Real Betis will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Real Oviedo, and Manuel Pellegrini's side have picked up seven points from their last three league fixtures.

El Glorioso currently sit fifth in the La Liga table, six points ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo and 10 points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in the battle for the Champions League.

Pellegrini's team are set for a top-five finish and a position in next season's Europa League, and they have only actually lost seven times in the league this term, with too many draws (14) costing them a position even higher up the division.

Real Betis have faced Real Sociedad on 119 previous occasions in all competitions, and they just trail in the overall head-to-head, having posted 42 wins to the home team's 46.

Earlier this season, El Glorioso recorded a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad on home soil, and they are aiming to record a third straight victory over the Basque outfit on Saturday.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

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Real Betis La Liga form:

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Real Betis form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Alvaro Odriozola for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury, while Inaki Ruperez and Goncalo Guedes are fitness doubts.

The home side will also be unable to call upon Jon Aramburu on Saturday, with the right-back suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up against Sevilla.

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored 14 times in La Liga this season, and the attacker, who is set to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup, will continue through the middle.

As for Real Betis, Marc Bartra and Angel Ortiz are out of the match through injury, but Junior Firpo is expected to be cleared to return to the squad.

Cucho Hernandez has scored 10 times in 29 league appearances for Real Betis during the 2025-26 campaign, and the 27-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Giovani Lo Celso is also set to retain his spot in the middle of midfield, while Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli are expected to feature in the wide areas for the Seville outfit.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Elustondo, Martin, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Herrera, Turrientes, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Antony, Fornals, Amrabat, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

We say: Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Betis

Three of the last eight matches between these two teams have finished level, and we are expecting another stalemate to occur this weekend, but it could be an entertaining affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.