Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Villarreal vs. Celta Vigo

By Matt Law | 26 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Elche's trip to Real Oviedo, and a clash between Villarreal and Celta Vigo.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Two teams with plenty to fight for in the latter stages of the campaign will lock horns in the Spanish capital on Sunday afternoon, as Rayo Vallecano welcome Real Sociedad.

Rayo are currently 11th in the La Liga table, four points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad, who have already claimed European football for next season courtesy of their Copa del Rey success.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Sociedad

It was 2-2 in the corresponding game between the two sides last season, and we are finding it difficult to separate them once again, with both managers potentially having to accept a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two teams battling against relegation from La Liga will lock horns for a crucial match on Sunday afternoon, with Real Oviedo welcoming Elche to Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Real Oviedo are bottom of the La Liga table on 28 points, six points from safety, while Elche sit 16th, two points outside of the drop zone, demonstrating the importance of this contest.

We say: Real Oviedo 1-1 Elche

Both teams are in impressive form, and a win for either would do so much for their survival hopes, but we believe that a tight and cagey match on Sunday will end with the points being shared.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Oviedo vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla's battle to keep hold of their La Liga status will continue on Sunday evening, when they make the trip to Estadio El Sadar to tackle Osasuna.

The visitors are currently 17th in the La Liga table, one point above 18th-placed Alaves, while Osasuna are 10th, five points behind sixth-placed Getafe.

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla

We are expecting Sunday's match to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Osasuna have been so strong on home soil this season, and they are welcoming a Sevilla outfit that are struggling for confidence, so we have had to side with Lisci's team.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Celta Vigo will be aiming to get their European challenge back on track when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Villarreal on Sunday night.

Villarreal are currently third in the La Liga table, 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Celta are seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Getafe heading into the final straight.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Celta Vigo

Villarreal are strong at home, while Celta are impressive on their travels, so this is a very interesting match and one that could go either way. We were close to picking a draw on Sunday, but we believe that Villarreal will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups