Preview: Real Oviedo vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 21 Apr 2026 18:11

Real Oviedo’s remarkable turnaround in form will be put to the ultimate test on Thursday evening, as third-placed Villarreal arrive at the Carlos Tartiere for a La Liga clash with vastly contrasting ambitions on either side.

The Asturians sit bottom of the table but have found fresh momentum at the most critical stage of the season, while the Yellow Submarine travel sitting third in the division and closing in on a historic second successive Champions League qualification.

Match preview

It has been a disastrous season for Real Oviedo, yet the Asturians have shown genuine fight in recent weeks as they attempt to turn a struggling campaign into an unlikely survival story.

With just six wins from 31 matches, Oviedo sit 20th in the La Liga table with 27 points, and while mathematically they remain in with a chance of escaping the relegation zone, the task ahead is an enormous one with the season entering its final stages.

The numbers paint a grim picture - Guillermo Almada's men have the lowest goals-scored tally in the division with 24, and have conceded 48 at the other end.

Oviedo arrive at Thursday’s fixture on the back of back-to-back league victories, a 1-0 win over Sevilla followed by a 3-0 hammering of Celta Vigo at Balaidos, the latter coming courtesy of a Fede Vinas brace and a strike from Alberto Reina.

That run of three wins from their last four matches has breathed new life into their survival hopes, with Uruguayan international Vinas establishing himself as one of the most in-form strikers in the country during that period.

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Villarreal, meanwhile, arrive at the Carlos Tartiere with Champions League qualification firmly in their sights, sitting third in the Primera Division table with 61 points from 31 matches - 15 points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis.

For the first time in their history, the Yellow Submarine are on course to secure back-to-back Champions League qualification, and Marcelino’s side have the numbers to back up their ambitions, having registered 19 wins and just eight defeats across the campaign.

Villarreal returned to winning ways last time out, defeating Athletic Club 2-1 at San Mames courtesy of goals from Sergi Cardona and Alfon Gonzalez, making it three wins from their last five league fixtures.

The visitors have already defeated Oviedo once this season, and the head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the hosts - Villarreal have won three of the last six meetings between the sides, with the other three ending in goalless draws.

Despite their confidence-boosting recent results, Oviedo will need to produce something close to their very best to claim a result against a side of Villarreal’s quality, although the momentum and the backing of the Carlos Tartiere crowd could yet make this a more competitive evening than the table suggests.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

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Villarreal La Liga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Real Oviedo will be without Nicolas Fonseca, who is suspended for this fixture, while fellow midfielder Luka Ilic is sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Alex Fores and Jaime Vazquez are also unavailable, the pair missing with muscle and groin injuries respectively, while Leander Dendoncker is a fitness doubt and may not be risked.

Vinas is expected to lead the line once more following his two-goal display against Celta Vigo, with Reina likely to continue alongside him in attack after also getting on the scoresheet last time out.

Santi Comesana is suspended for Villarreal, while Thomas Partey is a major injury doubt and may not be fit to feature at the Carlos Tartiere.

Juan Foyth, Logan Costa and Pau Cabanes are all unavailable for Marcelino’s side, adding to the list of absentees the visitors must manage heading into Thursday’s fixture.

Despite those injury concerns, Villarreal retain more than enough quality across the pitch, with Pape Gueye, Dani Parejo and Nicolas Pepe among those expected to be available as the Yellow Submarine target another three points.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Bailly, Calvo, Lopez; Fernandez, Sibo, Cazorla, Chaira; Reina, Vinas

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Parejo, Gueye, Alfon; Moreno, Oluwaseyi

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Villarreal

Oviedo’s recent form is genuinely impressive, and the Carlos Tartiere crowd will provide a fierce backdrop for a side fighting for their top-flight lives, with Vinas in particular capable of causing problems for any defence in Spain right now.

However, Villarreal’s quality, consistency and motivation to secure Champions League football should ultimately prove the difference, and Marcelino’s side have enough firepower to edge this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.