Preview: Villarreal vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 14:48 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 14:51

Celta Vigo will be aiming to get their European challenge back on track when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Villarreal on Sunday night.

Villarreal are currently third in the La Liga table, 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Celta are seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Getafe heading into the final straight.

Match preview

Villarreal were so disappointing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, finishing down in 35th spot with just one point from eight matches, but it does appear that they will have the chance to improve in the competition during the 2026-27 campaign.

Indeed, the Yellow Submarine are currently third in the La Liga table, five points ahead of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and 13 clear of fifth-placed Real Betis.

Marcelino's side have picked up four points from their last two matches, beating Athletic Bilbao away from home on April 12 before drawing 1-1 with an improving Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

Villarreal have been impressive at home this season, picking up 37 points from 15 matches, only conceding 13 times in the process, showing the size of Celta's task on Sunday night.

The Yellow Submarine have only actually won one of their last four league matches against Celta, though, and it was 1-1 when the pair locked horns in the reverse game earlier this season.

© Imago / Beautiful Sports

Celta's run of poor form has come at the worst possible stage of the season, with the Sky Blues knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Europa League by Freiburg last week.

Claudio Giraldez's side have lost each of their last four matches in all competitions and five of their last six, while three of their last four league fixtures have ended in defeat.

The Sky Blues did put in a much-improved performance against Barcelona on Wednesday night, only suffering a 1-0 defeat to the runaway league leaders, but the result left them in seventh spot in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Getafe.

Failing to secure more European football for next season would be a major disappointment for Celta considering their performance level for much of the campaign.

The Sky Blues actually boast the third-best away record in the division this season, picking up 27 points from 16 matches, with only Real Madrid and Barcelona performing better on their travels.

Villarreal La Liga form:

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Celta Vigo La Liga form:

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Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Villarreal will once again be without the services of Juan Foyth, Pau Cabanes and Logan Costa on Sunday through injury, while Santiago Mourino is a major doubt.

The home side will be boosted by the return of Santi Comesana following a suspension, though, and the Spaniard is expected to return in the middle of the midfield this weekend.

Georges Mikautadze is Villarreal's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions in 37 appearances, and the 25-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

As for Celta, Miguel Roman has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, while Carl Starfelt needs to be assessed before a final decision is made on his fitness.

Borja Iglesias has been in strong scoring form for his Vigo club this season, netting 11 times in Spain's top flight, and the 33-year-old is set to return in the final third of the field, having dropped down to the bench against Barcelona last time out.

Oscar Mingueza and Williot Swedberg were also among those left out of the starting side against Barcelona, but the pair should return on Sunday.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Freeman, Navarro, Veiga, Pedraza; Pepe, Gueye, Comesana, Moleiro; G Moreno, Mikautadze

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Aidoo, Rodriguez; Nunez, Sotelo, Vecino, Mingueza; Lopez, Iglesias, Swedberg

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Celta Vigo

Villarreal are strong at home, while Celta are impressive on their travels, so this is a very interesting match and one that could go either way. We were close to picking a draw on Sunday, but we believe that Villarreal will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.