Next Chelsea manager: Calum McFarlane reacts to Liam Rosenior sacking, takes firm stance over reasons

By Darren Plant | 24 Apr 2026 14:48

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane has acknowledged that he is "gutted" over Liam Rosenior's exit from Chelsea.

On Wednesday evening, it was announced that Rosenior had been sacked from his role after just 23 matches in charge.

That development was a consequence of the Blues suffering five successive Premier League defeats in games which they have also failed to score.

McFarlane has been placed in charge for the remainder of the season, his first match being a mammoth FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, McFarlane admitted that he was sad to see Rosenior depart Stamford Bridge.

© Iconsport / PA images

McFarlane reacts to Rosenior Chelsea exit

When asked by reporters if he had spoken to Rosenior, he said: "He was good. It was a good conversation. I've got a lot of respect for Liam.

"I didn't know him before he came to the club and he welcomed me in brilliantly and made me a part of his staff. I have a really good relationship with Liam and I'm gutted that it hasn't worked out."

At the beginning of the media briefing, McFarlane was quizzed on the poor level of Chelsea's recent performances and what had gone wrong behind the scenes or on the pitch.

However, he refused to get involved, saying: "It's not my place to say what's gone wrong or what's gone right. My full focus is on Leeds.

"We've got a massive, massive game on Sunday. So all I'm thinking about is Leeds as a team, weaknesses, strengths, our strengths, our weaknesses and how we're going to prepare for that game."

He added: "I didn't say I don't know what they are, I said I'm not going to discuss them today. All our focus is on improving the team performance for Leeds United."

In response to another question, McFarlane claimed: "What's gone on in the past doesn't need to be spoken about."

© Imago / Action Plus

No surprises in McFarlane press conference

There will be a sense of frustration that McFarlane was not more open about Chelsea's obvious issues.

Supporters, themselves, feel incensed by the level of the recent displays, and are desperate to see improvements.

Nevertheless, as much as McFarlane spoke in more detail when he was in temporary charge in January, it was never going to be the case here.

He is also right to focus on the upcoming game. If Chelsea can reach an FA Cup final, it would at least raise spirits ahead of a Premier League run-in of Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.