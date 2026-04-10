Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 18:23

San Mames will play host to a fascinating La Liga clash on Sunday evening, as mid-table Athletic Bilbao welcome high-flying Villarreal.

A disappointing campaign has left Athletic down in 11th spot in the La Liga table, while Villarreal are third, 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis in the race for Champions League qualification.

Match preview

Athletic finished fourth in Spain's top flight last season to qualify for the Champions League, but the Lions have struggled during the current campaign, with 38 points from 30 matches leaving them down in 11th spot in the division, 19 points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Basque outfit are six points off the top six, meanwhile, so they are running the risk of missing out on Europe altogether next season, which would be a major blow.

Athletic are losing legendary head coach Ernesto Valverde this summer, so the Lions will enter a new era for the 2026-27 campaign, and huge improvements are required if they are to be a challenger for the top four next season.

The Red and Whites have lost three of their last four league matches, including a 2-0 reverse to Getafe last time out, but they have still managed to win eight of their 15 home league matches this season, picking up 26 points in the process.

Athletic suffered a 1-0 defeat to Villarreal in the reverse match earlier this season, but they did beat the Yellow Submarine 2-0 on home soil last term.

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Villarreal have won 19 of their previous 57 matches against Athletic, suffering 20 defeats in the process, while there have also been 18 draws throughout history.

Marcelino's side have a record of 18 wins, four draws and eight defeats from their 30 league matches this season, with 58 points leaving them in third spot in the division, 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, so they are in an excellent spot to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Villarreal were 3-1 winners over Real Sociedad in their last match on home soil, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Girona on Monday night.

The Yellow Submarine have the fourth-best home record in La Liga this season, while they also have the fourth-best record on their travels, claiming 21 points from 15 matches.

Villarreal's performance in the Champions League this season was hugely disappointing, losing seven of their eight league stage matches, but they are enjoying another impressive La Liga campaign.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

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Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

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Villarreal La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Athletic will be without the services of Benat Prados on Sunday through injury, while Andoni Gorosabel has emerged as a doubt for the clash with the Yellow Submarine.

Nico Williams has recovered from a groin issue, and having played 45 minutes against Getafe last time out, the Spaniard could now be introduced into the starting side.

Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet are also set to feature in advanced areas for Athletic, while Aymeric Laporte is again in line to operate in the middle of the Basque team's defence.

As for Villarreal, Juan Foyth and Pau Cabanes will miss the match through injury, while Logan Costa and Thomas Partey are both fitness doubts for the away side.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Villarreal XI here, with Gerard Moreno again likely to operate in the final third of the field alongside Georges Mikautadze.

Ayoze Perez has only scored twice in La Liga during a difficult campaign, but he was back on the bench against Girona after missing three league games in a row through injury, and the Spaniard should again be in the squad for this match.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Pedraza; Pepe, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, G Moreno

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Villarreal

This is a tough match to call, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared on Sunday evening, but Villarreal are capable of picking up all three points in this contest, which would further damage Athletic's hopes of finishing in the top six.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.