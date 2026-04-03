Preview: Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 17:38 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 17:40

Both Getafe and Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Sunday.

Athletic are currently ninth in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Getafe are eighth, level on points with their opponents in this weekend's clash.

Match preview

Getafe and Athletic have identical records in La Liga this season, with both sides boasting a record of 11 wins, five draws and 13 defeats from their 29 matches to collect 38 points, and the duo are only three points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo in the battle for Europe.

The Deep Blue Ones, who finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, have been victorious in five of their last seven games, including a 2-1 success over Espanyol last time out.

Getafe have been relatively disappointing at home this season, only managing to pick up 18 points from their 14 games in front of their own fans, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Athletic in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

Earlier this season, Getafe recorded a 1-0 victory over Athletic at San Mames, but six of their last nine games in Spain's top flight have finished all square.

Jose Bordalas' side are firmly in the European mix heading towards the final straight, and another win on Sunday against a top-six rival would give them a lot of confidence.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a frustrating campaign for Athletic, but a top-six spot is still achievable, which would be considered a success when taking into account their struggles in 2025-26.

It will be an emotional summer for Athletic, with their legendary head coach Ernesto Valverde standing down from his position, so there will be a new name in the dug-out next term.

The Lions will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home success over Real Betis, with Dani Vivian and Oihan Sancet on the scoresheet in what was an excellent victory.

The result moved Athletic into ninth spot in the La Liga table, only three points off the top six, but their goalscoring issues have been present throughout the season, only netting 32 times.

Getafe, though, have just 25 league goals to their name this season, with their success built on a strong defensive record, conceding only 31 times.

Getafe La Liga form:

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Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

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Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Getafe's squad is stretched for this match, with seven first-team players potentially absent, including Juanmi and Borja Mayoral, who are both injured.

Abu Kamara and Davinchi are facing late fitness tests, while three further players are definitely missing through suspension, with Abdel Abqar, Kiko Femenia and Allan Nyom all out.

The bulk of the players that started against Espanyol are set to retain their spots, but the absence of Femenia will open the door for Mario Martin to start on Sunday.

As for Athletic, Benat Prados will miss the game through injury, while Unai Egiluz, Nico Serrano and Aitor Paredes could also be absent due to fitness problems.

Nico Williams has missed Athletic's last six league matches due to a chronic groin problem, but the Spain international could be back in the squad this weekend.

Inaki Williams is in line for another start down the right, while Gorka Guruzeta is expected to lead the line for the Lions in the Spanish capital.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Romero; Iglesias, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Satriano, Vazquez

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego; I Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

We say: Getafe 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Six of the last nine league matches between these two sides have finished level, and we are expecting another stalemate on Sunday, with the points potentially being shared in a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.