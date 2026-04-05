Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Getafe vs. Athletic Bilbao

By Matt Law | 05 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's La Liga predictions include Athletic Bilbao's trip to Getafe, and a clash between Valencia and Celta Vigo at Mestalla.

© Imago

Both Getafe and Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Sunday.

Athletic are currently ninth in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Getafe are eighth, level on points with their opponents in this weekend's clash.

We say: Getafe 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Six of the last nine league matches between these two sides have finished level, and we are expecting another stalemate on Sunday, with the points potentially being shared in a 1-1 draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Valencia will be aiming to continue their strong run of form when they welcome Celta Vigo to Mestalla in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Los Che are currently 12th in the La Liga table, seven points outside of the relegation zone, while Celta are sixth, three points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad.

We say: Valencia 1-1 Celta Vigo

This is a difficult match to call, as Celta have been so impressive on their travels this season, but Valencia are in strong form, so we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw at Mestalla.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Real Oviedo on Sunday evening.

The visitors are 15th in the La Liga table, three points outside of the relegation zone, while Oviedo are rock bottom of the division, eight points from safety.

We say: Real Oviedo 0-0 Sevilla

This is a huge game for both sides, but it is struggle to back either with any real confidence. To be honest, we are finding it very tough to predict a classic, and the points could potentially be shared in a goalless draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Oviedo vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Osasuna will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign on Sunday evening away to Alaves.

The visitors are 10th in the La Liga table, only four points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Alaves are 16th, three points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Alaves 1-0 Osasuna

Osasuna have scored just nine times on their travels in La Liga this season, and they will be coming up against an Alaves outfit that will be full of confidence following their success last time out. We were close to backing a draw but have just sided with Alaves to shade this one.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups