Man Utd transfer news: Two Premier League clubs join race to sign midfielder as asking price revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Apr 2026 16:04

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarteahead of the summer transfer window.

The Uruguay international joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024 for £42m and has since made 68 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled to meet expectations and has often cut a frustrated figure during his time in English football.

Ugarte has featured 23 times this season but has started only nine matches in all competitions, including just seven in the Premier League.

Despite being under contract at Old Trafford until 2029, his long-term future remains uncertain, with reports suggesting he is open to leaving the club.

Several clubs join race to sign Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Ugarte explored the possibility of a loan move during the January transfer window, but the club opted to block his departure.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Juventus are currently leading the race, with sporting director Marco Ottolini having personally monitored the midfielder during the international break.

Galatasaray have also entered the race, with United reportedly valuing the midfielder at around £35m, while his wages are not expected to pose a major obstacle.

The report further claims that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are closely monitoring the situation, with United increasingly open to a potential sale.

Swap deal with Sandro Tonali?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Man Utd are expected to overhaul their midfield this summer, with more than one new addition likely to arrive.

Casemiro is set to leave at the end of the season, and the club could look to offload Ugarte to create space for incoming players.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, and Ugarte could potentially be included as part of a deal to facilitate that transfer.