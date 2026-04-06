Man United transfer news: Red Devils willing to pay £39m to sign 'midfield destroyer' this summer

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 18:37 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 18:43

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay the €45m (£39m) release clause in Pape Gueye's Villarreal contract in order to sign the midfielder this summer.

Gueye has been in strong form for Villarreal during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has four goals and two assists in 23 La Liga appearances this term, while he also featured seven times in the league phase of the Champions League.

Gueye has a contract with the Yellow Submarine until the summer of 2028, but there is believed to be a €45m (£39m) release clause in his contract at Estadio de la Ceramica.

According to reports in Spain, Man United are willing to meet that figure in order to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Man United 'willing' to pay £39m to sign Gueye this summer

Gueye started his professional career with Le Havre before moving to Watford, but he failed to make a single appearance for the club ahead of his arrival at Marseille in 2020.

The midfielder scored five goals and registered three assists in 115 matches for Marseille ahead of a move to Villarreal in the summer of 2024.

Gueye has scored nine goals and registered two assists in 68 matches for Villarreal, while he has been capped on 40 occasions by Senegal.

The midfielder, who is 6ft 2in, is allegedly being tracked by a number of clubs during this summer's transfer window, so Man United could face a battle for his services.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Should Man United sign Gueye during the next transfer window?

Man United are expected to sign two new central midfielders this summer, with Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro out of the exit door at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils are preparing to make a big-money signing in that area of the field, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson their leading target, but they also require a dominant presence, and Gueye fits the bill due to his skill-set.

Gueye has excelled for Villarreal this season, and he looks to be the perfect midfielder for the Premier League, especially considering his very affordable release clause.