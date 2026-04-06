Man United confirm 25-man squad for Dublin trip as Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo decisions are made

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 16:28 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 16:30

Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for their training camp in the Republic of Ireland, with the Red Devils having a four-day stay in Dublin.

The 20-time English champions have not been in action since drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth in the Premier League on March 20.

Man United's absence from Europe and early elimination from the FA Cup, meanwhile, means that they will not return to the field until April 13, when Leeds United visit Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The decision was recently made to head to the Republic of Ireland for a four-day training camp in order to refocus for the remainder of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa and seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

© Imago / APL

Dorgu, Martinez included in Man United's training squad

Patrick Dorgu is a notable inclusion in the squad, with the Denmark international continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has missed Man United's last eight Premier League matches and will again be sidelined for the clash with Leeds.

However, Dorgu is back in individual training at Carrington, and he will make the trip to the Republic of Ireland to continue his recovery process.

Tom Heaton and Diogo Dalot, though, as notable absentees, as the pair have stayed at home in order to recover from illnesses.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

De Ligt, Dalot among Man United's absentees for Dublin trip

Matthijs de Ligt is also absent, suggesting that the Netherlands international is still some way from recovering from a long-term back issue.

However, Lisandro Martinez has been included, with the Argentina international in line to return from a calf injury against Leeds next time out.

Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko withdrew from the Cameroon and Slovenia squads respectively during the international break due to minor fitness issues, but the pair have also been included.

Shea Lacey and Chido Obi are remaining in Manchester ahead of the Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Real Madrid, with the duo set to represent the Under-21s in that fixture.

Man United training camp squad

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee, Fred Heath

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Yuel Helafu

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jim Thwaites

Forwards: Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Musa