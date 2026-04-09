Preview: Aberdeen vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Apr 2026 12:06 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 12:06

Aberdeen welcome Hibernian to Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a matchday 33 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are ninth in the standings with 30 points from 32 games, while the visitors are fifth in the table with 51 points from 32 fixtures.

Match preview

Aberdeen have endured a deeply disappointing campaign, with the Dons currently still fighting for their Scottish Premiership survival.

Aberdeen have picked up eight wins, six draws and suffered 18 defeats from their 32 league fixtures, leaving them ninth in the table with 30 points.

Consequently, the Dons are narrowly three points above 11th-placed Kilmarnock in the relegation playoff place, leaving Aberdeen still fighting to secure their top-flight safety.

Stephen Robinson, who took charge following Jimmy Thelin's dismissal and Peter Leven's interim spell, will be hoping to steer the side to safety in their last six games of the campaign, although the manager is still yet to win as Aberdeen boss.

Robinson has lost two and drawn one of his three games at the helm, and they are faced with another tough test on Saturday as they face European-chasing Hibernian.

© Imago / Focus Images

Hibs head into the game undefeated in their last six matches, recording three wins and three draws in that time, including a 3-0 triumph against Kilmarnock last time out.

Those results have seen David Gray's side climb closer to fourth-placed Motherwell, who they now trail by just three points.

Hibernian will be looking to maintain their momentum going into the post-split season by securing another positive on Saturday, with Gray's side hoping to push up the table and into the European places.

Alongside Hibernian's recent record, they will also draw confidence from their meetings with Aberdeen this term, winning each of their two clashes in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

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Aberdeen form (all competitions):

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Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / Alex Todd

Aberdeen will be without Nicky Devlin, Tom McIntyre, Mats Knoester, Nicholas Suman and Kristers Tobers due to ongoing injury issues.

Following their second straight defeat last time out, Robinson could make changes on Saturday, meaning the likes of Stuart Armstrong, Kevin Nisbet and Lyall Cameron could start.

Meanwhile, Hibernian will be unable to call upon the services of Josh Mulligan due to an ankle injury, while the rest of the side should be available for selection.

Off the back of their 3-0 triumph against Kilmarnock, Gray could name an unchanged starting team on Saturday.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Bratveit; Milne, Morrison, Molloy; Lobban, Aremu, Cameron, Gyamfi; Armstrong, Nisbet, Bilalovic

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; Passlack, Chaiwa, Barlaser, Obita; McGrath; Elding, Scarlett

We say: Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian

Hibernian are in significantly stronger form than their hosts, and having also won each of their last two meetings with Aberdeen this season, we are backing the away side to win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.