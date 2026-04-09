Chelsea news: 'He should not have said that, we have made peace with Chelsea' — Enzo Fernandez's agent closes controversy

By Axel Clody | 09 Apr 2026 12:02

It has been a turbulent few days at Chelsea. During the international break, Enzo Fernandez stoked controversy with a series of comments perceived as a come-and-get-me plea to Real Madrid.

After the Blues imposed a two-match suspension, the Argentine's agent Javier Pastore has told Top Mercato that the situation has now been resolved.

Pastore confirms peace has been made with Chelsea

© Imago / Francisco Macia / Photo Players Images

By saying he could imagine himself living in Madrid during an interview broadcast during the Argentina international break, Fernandez created significant unrest at Chelsea. The club deemed his comments disrespectful and suspended him for two matches.

Fernandez's representative Pastore had initially described the punishment as "unfair" and opened the door to a possible departure after the 2026 World Cup. A few days on, however, both parties have softened their positions. Speaking to Top Mercato at a FedEx event in Paris linked to the brand's Move Like A Pro campaign, Pastore explained that talks had taken place with Chelsea and helped calm the situation.

"We have already spoken about this over the last few days. These were comments he made with no intention of causing problems at Chelsea. He is the captain, one of the leaders of the team. He has shown his best side on the pitch this season. He only spoke about a city. Then there were many interviews in a short space of time where he talked about his future. The media mixed a lot of things together and started saying he was going to leave Chelsea. There is nothing at all to it," said the former Paris Saint-Germain star. "We are on the same wavelength with Chelsea. We made peace yesterday and the day before between Chelsea and the player. There was never really a problem. We have cleared things up."

Fernandez apologises to Chelsea

© Iconsport / Abaca

With the benefit of hindsight, Pastore acknowledges that his client made a mistake and should not have said what he did. At 25, Fernandez still has much to learn, and the man who made 269 appearances for PSG, scoring 45 and assisting 61, delivered that message clearly.

"What happened, happened. We explained to the player that, even if he did nothing wrong, he should not have said that. He is only 25 years old. He is still young and still has things to learn. We explained to the club that he said it without any malice and that he was wrong to do so. He naturally apologised to the club, his teammates, the manager, the sporting director, everyone. We are all on the same page. It was simply a matter of clearing up a misunderstanding."

With Chelsea currently sixth in the Premier League and facing crucial weeks ahead, Pastore is calling for unity in the run-in. "Chelsea are playing for a Champions League place through the Premier League, which is hugely important for the club. Enzo needs to play because he has a World Cup coming up. Chelsea need him because he is a key player in their team. We spoke, we sorted everything out on both sides. Things are perfectly clear. There is no conflict whatsoever. Enzo still has six years on his contract and we need to work together — that is what we are doing," he said.

Chelsea share that position, and plan to reintegrate Fernandez — one of the club's vice-captains — into the leadership group he forms alongside Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo once his suspension is served.

Having been punished following the 7-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Port Vale last weekend, Fernandez will also miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City before returning for another crucial top-flight fixture against Manchester United on 18th April.