Preview: Barcelona vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 11:52 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 11:56

Barcelona will be aiming to make it seven straight wins in La Liga when they continue their domestic campaign with a home fixture against Catalan rivals Espanyol on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Espanyol are 10th, six points outside of the European spots.

Match preview

Barcelona will enter Saturday's Catalan derby off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, so Flick's team have serious work to do if they are to be present in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Blaugrana will certainly have one eye on next week's second leg in Madrid, but their immediate focus is on La Liga and posting a seventh straight victory, which would further strengthen their grip on first position in the table.

Barcelona are currently seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, but Los Blancos would cut the gap to four points with a victory over Girona on Friday night.

Flick's team have won 25 of their 30 league matches this season, scoring 80 times in the process, and they are the overwhelming favourites to secure a 29th top-flight title.

Barcelona have won their last four games against Espanyol, including a 2-0 victory in the reverse match earlier this season, while they are unbeaten against their Catalan rivals since a Copa del Rey clash in January 2018.

© Imago

Espanyol have not actually overcome Barcelona in La Liga since February 2009, when they recorded a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou, which is an indication of the size of their task in this game.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a very disappointing 2026 for the White and Blues, who have been unable to win a single match since the turn of the year.

Manolo Gonzalez's side had the look of potential top-four challengers in the first half of the season, but they have not won since a 2-1 success away to Athletic Bilbao on December 22.

Since then, Espanyol have played 13 times in Spain's top flight, losing eight and drawing five, with that run of form seeing them drop into 10th, six points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Gonzalez's team can take positives from their goalless draw with Real Betis last time out, though, and they will certainly be the fresher of the two teams entering this match.

Barcelona La Liga form:

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Barcelona form (all competitions):

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Espanyol La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Barcelona are expected to be without the services of Pedri for the Catalan derby, with the Spain international reporting discomfort in his hamstring during the clash with Atletico last time out.

As a result, there could be a first start since August for Gavi, who played the whole second period against Atletico in the Champions League after being introduced for Pedri.

Frenkie de Jong may make his long-awaited return to the squad, but Marc Bernal (ankle) remains a major doubt, while Andreas Christensen (knee) and Raphinha (hamstring) are definitely absent.

Flick is expected to make changes from Wednesday's Champions League contest, with Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres potentially all starting.

Pau Cubarsi is suspended for the second leg against Atletico after his red card last time out, so it seems likely that the centre-back will feature here.

As for Espanyol, Pere Milla will be back in the squad after serving a suspension.

However, Javi Puado (knee) remains a long-term absentee, while Clemens Riedel is suspended after picking up a milestone booking last time out.

Espanyol were impressive in their goalless draw with Real Betis, so there are unlikely to be many changes here, but Milla should return in midfield, while Fernando Calero is expected to be the player to benefit from the absence of Riedel.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; E Garcia, Gavi; Yamal, F Lopez, OImo; F Torres

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Ngonge, Gonzalez, Milla, Lozano, Dolan; Fernandez

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol

Espanyol will be hoping to take advantage of Barcelona's struggles in the Champions League last time out, but Flick's side have been excellent in La Liga of late, and we are expecting the home side to once again triumph in the Catalan derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.