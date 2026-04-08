Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone claims historic first as Hansi Flick's side are stunned at Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 22:20 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 22:26

Atletico Madrid ended a 25-game winless run against Barcelona at Camp Nou courtesy of their 2-0 success in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth scored the goals to hand Atletico a two-goal advantage in their Champions League quarter-final with Hansi Flick's side.

Barcelona had Pau Cubarsi sent off in the latter stages of the first period for a last-man foul on Giuliano Simeone, and the resulting free kick was converted by Alvarez.

Sorloth then came off the bench to score a second for Atletico, and there was no response from Barcelona, who failed to find the back of the net at Camp Nou.

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Atletico claim first-leg advantage with two-goal success away to Barcelona

Atletico have beaten Barcelona at Camp Nou for the first time since 2006, while it is a first success in the stadium for the capital outfit's head coach Diego Simeone.

The Red and Whites created further history on Wednesday, meanwhile, as it proved to be the first time that they have won a Champions League game away to a fellow Spanish outfit.

Atletico now have a two-goal lead to protect in the second leg of the last-eight contest.

The Madrid club did beat Barcelona 2-1 away from home in the league in December 2024, but that success came at the Catalan outfit's temporary home ground of Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Atlético Madrid have beaten Barcelona at Camp Nou for the first time since 2006, ending a 25-game winless run on this ground.



It's also the first time they have won a UEFA Champions League away match against a fellow Spanish opponent. ?? pic.twitter.com/nWcnAgVPXm — Squawka (@Squawka) April 8, 2026

Will Atletico finish the job on home soil next week?

Atletico are in an excellent position in the tie, and progression would see them take on either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Barcelona have beaten Atletico 3-0 as recently as last month, though, and that scoreline would see them advance to the final four rather than the Red and Whites.

The Catalan side have won five of their last seven meetings with Atletico, and they recorded a 2-1 win at Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga last weekend.