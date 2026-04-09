Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madrid: La Liga champions suffer fresh injury blow in damaging Champions League defeat

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 09:09 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 09:12

Pedri was reportedly substituted at the interval of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night after suffering discomfort in his hamstring.

The Spain international was a notable absentee when Barcelona emerged for the second half at Camp Nou, with Gavi confirmed to be his replacement at the break.

After the match, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters: “He had a few minor issues. Nothing serious, but we need him now, so we decided to take him off and bring on Gavi."

According to AS, Pedri had complained of pain in his hamstring at the interval, and Barcelona were not prepared to take any risks at such a vital stage of the season.

The report claims that Barcelona will scan the area on Thursday to determine whether any serious damage has occurred, which could rule him out for a few weeks.

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Pedri was substituted at the interval of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Atletico

Pedri is viewed as a major doubt for Saturday's La Liga game against Espanyol, but Frenkie de Jong could return to boost the midfield for that match.

Barcelona suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, while they had Pau Cubarsi sent off in the latter stages of the first period.

The Catalan outfit therefore have a tough task on their hands to reach the semi-finals, with the second leg due to take place in Madrid next week.

© Imago

Pedri 'emerges' as doubt for Barcelona's La Liga clash against Espanyol

“We have to focus on Tuesday’s game. We have the players to fight. We’ll see and analyse everything,” Flick told reporters.

“We believe in ourselves because we played very well in the second half despite being a man down.

“They also played very well - they have quality up front. The truth is, it wasn’t easy to defend against them, but we had chances to win this tie.

“We played well and gave it our all, but we were unlucky. This isn’t over yet. The semi-final may seem far away, but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Pedri has already had three separate spells out through injury this season, including a hamstring problem which sidelined him between January 21 and February 19 of this year.