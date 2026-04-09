David Raya vs. Europe: Will Arsenal goalkeeper be the key to Champions League success

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Apr 2026 08:57

To varying degrees, Tuesday and Wednesday’s Champions League matches highlighted the importance of a quality goalkeeper during a Champions League run.

Manuel Neuer made nine stops in Bayern Munich’s victory against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg to end the Bavarians’ 14-year wait for success against the Spanish heavyweights and put the Bundesliga giants with one foot in the last four.

At the opposite end, however, Andriy Lunin could and should have done better to stop Harry Kane’s goal; it is the sort of stop Thibaut Courtois has made his bread and butter on such big nights in Europe, with his peak performance coming in the 2022 final against Liverpool.

Despite contrasting results for goalkeepers on Wednesday, Juan Musso and, to some extent, Giorgi Mamardashvili helped their sides, with Musso instrumental in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 victory over 10-man Barcelona and Mamardashvili making a few stops to keep Liverpool only 2-0 down.

While Atleti are in a favourable position to reach the competition’s semis after a positive result in Catalonia, the Reds’ goalkeeper kept the score in Paris respectable, and a 2-0 defeat is not fatal for Arne Slot’s side, even though the outgoing Premier League champions’ form gives little hope of a turnaround at Anfield.

That being said, possibly standing alongside Neuer’s top performance in Madrid was David Raya’s showing for Arsenal in the Gunners’ 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon to end the Portuguese outfit’s 17-match winning streak at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

After the dialogue that followed Mikel Arteta’s decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga in the EFL Cup final and the criticism that followed the ex-Chelsea man after the Gunners’ FA Cup defeat to Southampton, Raya’s performance underlined the chasm between the two and his undeniable importance to the Gunners.

The former Brentford goalkeeper made a fingertip save to divert Maxi Araujo’s effort onto the woodwork after six minutes and denied Geny Catamo with seven minutes of normal time to play, keeping Arsenal level before Arteta’s substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz combined as they are inclined in the lead-up to the Germany international scoring a late winner.

Here, Sports Mole highlights how Raya’s numbers rank him among the best in Europe and arguably as the top player in his position.

How has Raya dominated in Europe?

© Imago

The current Champions League campaign has possibly cemented Raya’s reputation as the premier goalkeeper on the continent.

According to Opta, the Arsenal No 1 has prevented more goals than any other shot-stopper across the last two editions of the tournament.

This metric reveals a remarkable +9 goals prevented, with only 12 goals conceded from an expected goals on target total of 21.

A tournament-high seven clean sheets further illustrate this dominance, yet the most staggering statistic remains a 90% success rate this term.

By stopping 27 out of 30 shots on target the former Brentford man has recorded the fourth-highest ratio in any single Champions League season since 2003-04 for those playing over 500 minutes.

Only Jens Lehmann, Miguel Moya and Edouard Mendy have bettered this figure in the modern era, and it is not lost on anyone that Lehmann and Mendy’s teams reached the final, with Arsenal ultimately falling short after the Germany goalkeeper’s sending-off and Chelsea defeating Manchester City in 2021 with Mendy keeping another clean sheet.

Only three GKs have recorded higher save percentages in a #UCL season on record than David Raya's 90% in 2025-26.



Jens Lehmann saved every shot he faced in 2005-06 ? pic.twitter.com/CONC7tkvLf — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) April 8, 2026

Raya’s reliable presence will aid Arsenal’s PL and UCL push

© Imago / DeFodi Images

The importance of a dependable presence between the sticks became painfully evident during recent domestic cup exits.

Comparisons with Kepa highlight a significant gulf in quality, especially following the latter’s struggles in the EFL Cup final and the FA Cup defeat to Southampton.

While Arteta faced scrutiny for rotating his goalkeepers in both domestic cup defeats, the masterclass delivered at the Jose Alvalade provided a definitive answer to any lingering doubts.

During the 1-0 victory against Sporting, five vital saves ensured the Gunners maintained their advantage against a side on a 17-match winning streak in front of their supporters.

As previously mentioned, two of those stood out: the fingertip save to deny Araujo early in the match proved crucial, as did the late stop from Catamo to keep the score level.

A closer look at the shot quality confirms the eye test, as Araujo’s effort resulted in an xGOT (Expected Goals on Target) value of 0.56 (from xG of 0.13) due to the quality of the shot attempt, and Catamo’s impressive headed attempt was 0.53 (xG of 0.04).

Arsenal faced five shots on target against Sporting, but conceded none with Raya in goal.

By contrast, the Gunners let in two against Man City in the final from as many on target, and Southampton netted 50% of their four within the width of the posts, stressing that the reliance on a world-class goalkeeper has never been greater.

Undoubtedly, reaching this stage of Europe’s elite competition requires more than just clinical finishing, it demands a reliable figure defying the expected metrics.

Indeed, this version of Raya is doing exactly that, proving himself to be the finest in Europe, and the Spanish shot-stopper has come a long way since the player who divided the fanbase when Aaron Ramsdale was relegated to second choice at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal had started to look a tad shaky again, but their shot-stopper’s performance in Lisbon has restored confidence.

With Arteta’s style allowing for little expression and favouring small margins, Raya’s form could be the difference between going over the line domestically and possibly even winning a historic league and continental double.