Preview: Hearts vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Apr 2026 12:32

Scottish Premiership league leaders Hearts welcome Motherwell to Tynecastle Park on Saturday for a matchday 33 clash.

The hosts hold a narrow one-point lead at the top of the standings, while the visitors are battling for European qualification.

Match preview

Hearts have enjoyed a stunning 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season and are still vying to bring an end to the Old Firm's dominance over Scottish football by lifting the league title.

The Jambos are currently top of the standings with 67 points after 32 league fixtures, having recorded 20 wins, seven draws and suffered only five defeats.

However, Derek McInnes' side have started to more regularly drop points in recent months, allowing Rangers and Celtic to quickly close the gap at the top of the league.

Hearts, following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Livingston last time out, now hold just a one-point lead over second-placed Rangers, leaving McInnes eager for a stronger end to the term to ensure they claim the league title.

The Jambos will attempt to bounce back with a win against Motherwell in their final pre-split fixture before moving into the post-split campaign, when matches against both Rangers and Celtic could prove vital in the title race.

Despite Hearts dropping points in recent games, the Jambos will be confident of taking all three points on Saturday given their remarkable home form, remaining the only team in the division still yet to lose at their home ground.

© Imago / Focus Images

Motherwell also head into this fixture enduring a moment of weakness, having failed to win any of their last four matches, suffering three defeats and managing just one draw.

That marks a rare downturn in form from Motherwell this term, as the Steelmen have largely enjoyed an impressive Scottish Premiership campaign.

Jens Berthel Askou's men sit fourth in the table with 54 points from 32 games, after 14 wins, 12 draws and only six defeats, although their recent form has weakened their hold on the European places.

Hibernian have managed to close the gap on Motherwell to just three points, leaving Askou hoping his men can snap their winless streak and strengthen their European ambitions with a win on Saturday.

Motherwell do have an underwhelming record in this matchup, having failed to win any of their last five meetings, although they are also unbeaten against the Jambos this term with two draws.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

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Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hearts are anticipated to be without Tomas Magnusson, Craig Gordon, Stuart Findlay, Ageu, Calem Nieuwenhof and Finlay Pollock due to injury issues.

Marc Leonard is also unavailable after receiving a red card last time out, meaning Beni Baningime could partner Cameron Devlin in midfield, while the rest of the side may remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, Motherwell are without Regan Charles-Cook, Callum Hendry, Johnny Koutroumbis and Zach Robinson due to injury, while Callum Slattery is suspended.

Tawanda Maswanhise scored his 17th league goal of the season in Motherwell's 3-2 defeat last time out, and the striker will be hoping to lead his side to victory this time around.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, McCart, Kingsley; Baningime, Devlin; Chesnokov, Shankland, Kyziridis; Braga

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Priestman, Watt; Sparrow, Just, Said; Maswanhise

We say: Hearts 2-0 Motherwell

Hearts have been formidable at their home ground this season, and give Motherwell's current difficulties coming into this meeting, we are backing the hosts to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.