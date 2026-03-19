Preview: Hearts vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Mar 2026 13:06 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 13:07

Hearts will continue their fight to claim the Scottish Premiership title when they welcome Dundee to Tynecastle Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Jambos hold a narrow two-point lead at the top of the table, while the Dee are eighth in the standings with 32 points.

Match preview

Hearts head into Saturday's match hoping to pick up another three points and continue their charge to claim the Scottish Premiership title and disrupt the Old Firm's dominance.

The Jambos have worryingly seen their lead gradually slip in recent weeks, now holding just a two-point lead over second-placed Celtic after a series of lacklustre results.

After losing just twice in their opening 24 league games, Hearts have now suffered defeat in three of their last six outings - 1-0 to St Mirren, 4-2 to Rangers and 1-0 to Kilmarnock.

Derek McInnes will be looking for his side to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Kilmarnock and get their title push back on track with a win, and Hearst will take confidence from their home form this term.

All of Hearts' five league defeats have come on the road, meaning the Jambos remain the only team in the division yet to be beaten at their home ground, having recorded 11 wins and four draws in 15 Tynecastle Park fixtures.

Hearts also boast a strong recent record in this fixture, winning five of the last six clashes with Dundee.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

However, the Dee are coming into Saturday's meeting off the back of an encouraging run of results, recording three draws and two victories in their last five outings.

Most recently, Dundee saved their unbeaten run in dramatic fashion against rivals Dundee United, netting two goals in stoppage time to secure a late thrilling 2-2 draw.

Those results make up part of Dundee's significantly improved second half of the Scottish Premiership season.

Steven Pressley's side won only three of their first 18 league matches, alongside four draws and 11 defeats, but they have subsequently recorded five wins, four draws and three losses in their last 12 league fixtures.

While pushing into the top half of the table is now impossible, Pressley will be looking for his men to continue their unbeaten run and move even further away from the threat of relegation, currently leading the drop zone by eight points.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago

Hearts are anticipated to be without several players for this match due to injury, including Tomas Magnusson, Craig Gordon, Stuart Findlay, Ageu, Lawrence Shankland, Cameron Devlin, Stephen Kingsley, Calem Nieuwenhof and Finlay Pollock.

Claudio Braga is Hearts' top scorer this season with 12 goals in 30 league games, and the Jambos will be looking to the forward to make the difference again here.

Meanwhile, Dundee are without the services of Clark Robertson due to a thigh injury, while the rest of the side should be available for selection.

Ashley Hay scored Dundee's first from the bench in the eventual comeback last time out, and the forward could be rewarded with a start on Saturday.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, McCart, Milne; Kyziridis, Leonard, McEntee, Spittal; Kabore, Braga

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Astley, Graham, Samuels; Hamilton, Cotterill; Congreve, Dhanda, Yogane; Hay

We say: Hearts 3-1 Dundee

Hearts may have seen their form take an inconsistent turn in recent weeks, while Dundee are unbeaten in their last five, but the hosts are the best team in the league at home and should win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.