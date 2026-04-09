Why Man United could keep Joshua Zirkzee this summer despite Dutchman's struggles at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 09:27 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 09:30

Atalanta BC have reportedly joined the race for Joshua Zirkzee, with the Netherlands international potentially leaving Manchester United during this summer's transfer window.

Zirkzee has found it difficult to make his mark for Man United since joining the English giants from Bologna in the summer of 2024, only scoring nine times and registering four assists in 69 appearances.

The 24-year-old has managed just two goals and one assist in 20 outings in all competitions this term, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Juventus, AC Milan and Roma are among the Italian clubs to be linked with the Dutchman, but according to TuttoAtalanta, there is also serious interest from Atalanta.

Como are also said to be eyeing Zirkzee as a statement signing, with the forward's struggles in Manchester seemingly not putting off potential suitors.

© Imago / News Images

Atalanta 'join the race' for Man United attacker Zirkzee

It was recently claimed that Zirkzee wants to stay at Old Trafford despite his struggles, believing that he could be an important player for the Red Devils moving forward.

The attacker was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester in January, but it is understood that he turned down the chance to depart.

Zirkzee is behind Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko when it comes to the starting role through the middle, but there is a strong chance that his situation could change next season.

Indeed, Man United are currently only playing Premier League football, but in 2026-27, they could return to the Champions League and will also be hoping for stronger runs in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

© Imago

Could Zirkzee stay at Man United this summer?

Zirkzee's chances of playing next season could therefore drastically increase, and that is said to be in his thinking ahead of the summer transfer window.

There is no question that Zirkzee is a talent, and he is completely different to Mbeumo and Sesko in terms of his attributes, which could be used across all competitions next season.

Man United risk leaving themselves short in the final third of the field if they decide to sell Zirkzee this summer, and if Michael Carrick is given the managerial job on a permanent basis, then it would not be a surprise to see the Dutch forward kept in Manchester, at least for another season.