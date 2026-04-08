Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'monitoring' big-six goalkeeper in search for Guglielmo Vicario successor

By Ben Sully | 08 Apr 2026 00:55

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as a potential successor for Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italy international has been Tottenham's number one goalkeeper for the majority of his stay in north London.

However, Vicario, who arrived from Empoli in 2023, has come under fire for some of his performances in what has proved to be a difficult campaign for Spurs, who are currently battling to preserve their top-flight status.

As a result, the relegation-threatened side could look to offload Vicario this summer, despite the fact that he is under contract until June 2028.

© Imago / IPS

Spurs eyeing Trafford as Vicario replacement

With Vicario heading towards the exit door, The Sun are reporting that Spurs view Man City's Trafford as a potential successor.

Spurs are currently monitoring the Englishman's situation at the Etihad Stadium, although they face fierce competition from other Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United are believed to be in pole position to secure his signature, while there is also interest coming from Aston Villa, who could be in a position to offer Champions League football at the end of the season.

As for Spurs, any realistic chance of landing the Man City shot-stopper will depend on their survival bid.

Tottenham, who are sitting just a point clear of the drop, will have to lower their expectations for a new goalkeeper if they are unable to avoid the drop.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Trafford could leave Man City this summer

After emerging from Man City's youth system, Trafford spent time out on loan before joining Burnley in a permanent deal in 2023.

The goalkeeper returned to the Etihad Stadium last summer after helping Burnley win promotion to the Premier League.

Trafford hoped to be Pep Guardiola's number one, but those aspirations were dashed by the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As a result, the 23-year-old has featured in just 14 competitive games, with only three of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

With his situation unlikely to change, Trafford may look for a summer exit in a bid to find regular game time elsewhere, although it remains to be seen whether Man City will be willing to sanction his departure.