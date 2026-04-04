Tottenham injury news: Roberto De Zerbi handed early Spurs fitness boost with attacker spotted in training

By Ben Sully | 04 Apr 2026 10:00

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has received an injury boost after Mathys Tel was spotted in Friday's training session.

De Zerbi was appointed Spurs head coach earlier this week following the club's decision to part ways with interim boss Igor Tudor.

The former Marseille head coach has signed a five-year deal with the north London club, highlighting his commitment to the role despite the club's perilous position in the Premier League table.

De Zerbi takes over a side that are languishing in 17th position and just a point above West Ham United in 18th spot.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

De Zerbi handed Tel injury boost

The new Spurs boss will be keen to have all hands on deck for the final seven matches of the Premier League season, so it was certainly a positive sight to see Tel in Friday's training session.

There were concerns surrounding Tel's injury status after he limped off in the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break.

The forward then withdrew from the France Under-21 squad, giving him valuable time to recover over the international break.

Tel was seen taking part in De Zerbi's first training session in a short clip uploaded to Tottenham's social media channels.

The attacker's involvement will come as a boost ahead of Spurs' next Premier League outing against Sunderland on April 12.

© Imago / IPS

Who is currently on Tottenham's injury list?

While Tel appears to be available for selection, De Zerbi still has a number of injury concerns and absentees to contend with ahead of his first game in charge.

Goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicario is unlikely to be ready for the meeting with Sunderland after undergoing a hernia operation.

Defender Ben Davies remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Yves Bissouma is a doubt after he sat out the defeat to Forest.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Mohammed Kudus are both progressing in their recoveries, but it is unclear whether they will be available for next Sunday's fixture.

Spurs also remain without long-term absentees James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert.