Spurs injury news: Key player to undergo surgery after key Nottingham Forest fixture

By Darren Plant | 20 Mar 2026 17:27

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will undergo a hernia operation next week.

Earlier on Friday, Vicario was a notable absentee from Italy's squad ahead of the Azzurri attempting to qualify for the World Cup.

At the time, it was suggested that Vicario would undergo tests on a fitness issue, with the 29-year-old being ruled out of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

While that has now been confirmed, Spurs have revealed that the decision has been made for the goalkeeper to undergo surgery during the March international break.

We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will undergo surgery next week on a hernia.



The minor procedure for the Italy international goalkeeper has been timed to have as minimal impact on our season as possible.



Guglielmo will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff… pic.twitter.com/7hYaJyTQrK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 20, 2026

Major injury blow for Spurs

Despite Vicario being far from his best during the 2025-26 campaign, his recent recall has led to Spurs earning a draw at Liverpool and 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Vicario was instantly brought back into the team after Antonin Kinsky produced an error-strewn opening 17 minutes in the first of two matches against Atletico and was substituted.

However, Tudor must now show the Czech stopper his full backing for the mammoth showdown with relegation rivals Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will head into that fixture holding a one-point lead over the East Midlands outfit and are at risk of entering the March international break sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

Although Spurs are currently of the opinion that Vicario could return at some point in April, it remains to be seen whether that will be the case at this stage.

© Imago

How do Vicario, Kinsky compare?

Vicario has made a number of mistakes that have led to goals this season, yet his return of 13 clean sheets from 40 outings in the Premier League and Champions League has gone under the radar.

As far as Kinsky is concerned, his only appearances this season other than his Champions League nightmare have come in the EFL Cup.

He kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, but featured in a 2-0 reverse to Newcastle United.

In 13 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, he has shipped 22 goals, keeping four shutouts.

The 23-year-old has not made a Premier League appearance since a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on May 16.