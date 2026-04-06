Manchester United news: Ferdinand names his four transfer priorities, and picks between Tonali and Anderson

By Axel Clody | 06 Apr 2026 09:29

With key departures expected and several transfer targets in the frame, Manchester United are preparing to strengthen their squad in the summer window. For club legend Rio Ferdinand, three areas of the pitch must be at the top of the priority list.

Ferdinand's verdict on United's transfer needs

© Imago / IMAGO / Michael Potts

"If I was the club, my priorities would be two central midfielders. One who starts and maybe a younger one who you can blood in here and there around Bruno [Fernandes], Kobbie [Mainoo] and the one you bring in," Ferdinand said on his podcast.

"I would also go for another forward, a younger one who is going to be more of a back-up to what we've already got. And I would go for a full-back. That's it. I know you can say you want ten new players and most positions can be improved, but I don't think you need a huge revamp. It's still a lot, but that's realistic."

It is worth noting that United have been linked with a number of names since January, including Newcastle's Sandro Tonali amid strong competition from other clubs, as well as speculation over Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, who has since ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

On the Newcastle front, the Daily Mirror has reported that if the Magpies fail to finish in the top five, financial fair play constraints in domestic and European competition would mean a significant sale or sales — such as that of Tonali — would be required to free up funds for transfers and wages.

Ferdinand names Anderson as the ideal profile — and hints at other targets

© Imago / SOPA Images

Against a backdrop of possibilities that even includes a potential Marcus Rashford return, Ferdinand believes United should focus on trying to land the former Newcastle man alongside Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, a longstanding Old Trafford target.

"At the start of the season, everyone was talking about [Carlos] Baleba, but he seems to have dipped a little bit in terms of form. Elliot Anderson seems to have jumped to the front of the queue. I think he's a wonderful player. I think Elliot Anderson is the right type, not only of player but character. I think he'd be a good addition to the squad," he said.

The United icon also outlined the profile the club should be targeting in midfield, stressing the need for more physical players. "I just think the type of midfielder United need is somebody who is a bit more all-action, who can cover ground, who is dynamic, who is robust, strong, who can drive a team. Right now, Anderson seems to be ticking those boxes. But I think there are a few other young guns out there. I won't mention their names yet because I don't want anyone else to get on that scent," Ferdinand concluded.